Who Is Rajiv Kumar? Ex-CEC Named HDFC Bank Part-Time Chairman; Stock In Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former CEC Rajiv Kumar appointed HDFC Bank part-time chairman.

Appointment resolves leadership uncertainty following previous chairman's resignation.

Kumar's public, financial sector experience aids bank leadership.

HDFC Bank has appointed former Chief Election Commissioner and ex-Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as its new part-time chairman, bringing an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the private lender's board leadership. The appointment, announced late on June 29, is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The move follows a turbulent period for India's largest private sector lender after former chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned unexpectedly in March, citing differences over "values and ethics". His departure sparked a sharp sell-off in HDFC Bank shares and raised concerns among investors before the RBI stepped in to reassure the market, reported Reuters.

The market reaction to the latest announcement remained subdued. HDFC Bank shares slipped 0.33 per cent to Rs 796.25 during early trade on June 30, broadly mirroring weakness in the broader market. Around 9:30 am, the Sensex was down 0.17 per cent while the Nifty 50 fell 0.21 per cent. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have declined about 20.7 per cent, compared with a 6.2 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50, according to Moneycontrol.

Who Is Rajiv Kumar?

Rajiv Kumar, 66, is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer with extensive experience in public administration and financial sector reforms. Before entering the Election Commission, he held several senior positions in the Union government, including serving as Finance Secretary.

Between 2017 and 2020, Kumar headed the Department of Financial Services, where he oversaw the recapitalisation of India's public sector banks during a period marked by elevated bad loans. He has also been associated with several financial sector institutions, including serving on the Reserve Bank of India's central board.

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His Tenure As Chief Election Commissioner

Kumar served as India's Chief Election Commissioner from 2022 to 2025. During his tenure, the Election Commission conducted the first election in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

His administrative career across governance, finance and regulatory institutions has made him a well-known figure in policymaking circles. Market participants believe this experience could strengthen HDFC Bank's board leadership as the lender looks to move past recent governance concerns.

How HDFC Bank Reached This Point

The appointment follows months of leadership changes at HDFC Bank. After Atanu Chakraborty's resignation in March, HDFC group veteran Keki Mistry assumed the role of interim chairman for three months.

On June 18, the RBI extended Mistry's tenure by another three months, or until a new chairman was appointed. HDFC Bank has now named Rajiv Kumar as an independent director with effect from June 30, subject to shareholder approval, while his three-year tenure as part-time chairman will begin after receiving RBI approval.

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What Analysts And Investors Are Watching

According to Anand Dama, Executive Director at Nuvama Institutional Equities, Kumar is regarded as a clean-up specialist with significant experience in banking sector reforms. He said the appointment resolves the uncertainty surrounding HDFC Bank's board leadership.

However, Dama noted that investors will now closely monitor the RBI's decision on the tenure extension of the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, which remains an important issue for the market.

For now, the appointment appears to have reassured investors without triggering a major market reaction. HDFC Bank shares remained broadly in line with the wider market in early trade, suggesting investors are awaiting further regulatory approvals and clarity on the bank's senior leadership.