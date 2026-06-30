Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian banks will close twelve days in July 2026.

Holidays are state-specific; verify dates with local branches.

Digital banking services, including UPI, remain fully functional.

Anyone planning to visit a bank branch in July 2026 should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar to avoid unnecessary trips. Banks across several states will remain closed on selected dates because of regional festivals, cultural events, commemorative occasions, and regular weekend holidays.

The holiday schedule differs from one state to another, meaning a bank branch may remain open in one region while staying closed in another. Customers are therefore advised to confirm the holiday status of their local branch before planning important banking work.

Overall, banks will remain closed for 12 days during July 2026, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific holidays notified by the RBI.

Full List Of Gazette Bank Holidays In June 2026

As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 11 days.

Customers should note that closures are city-specific.

Date Day Holiday State(s) July 5, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States July 6, 2026 Monday MHIP Day Mizoram July 9, 2026 Thursday Beh Deinkhlam Meghalaya July 11, 2026 Second Saturday Weekend Holiday All States July 12, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States July 16, 2026 Thursday Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) / Harela Odisha, Uttarakhand, Manipur July 17, 2026 Friday U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary Meghalaya July 18, 2026 Saturday Drukpa Tshe-zi Sikkim July 19, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States July 22, 2026 Wednesday Kharchi Puja Tripura July 25, 2026 Fourth Saturday Weekend Holiday All States July 26, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States

Source: Reserve Bank Of India

State-Wise Bank Holidays In July 2026

Banks in Mizoram will remain closed on July 6 to observe Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day. MHIP is the state's largest women's welfare organisation.

On July 9, banks in Meghalaya will remain shut for Beh Deinkhlam, the annual cultural and religious festival celebrated by the Pnar (Jaintia) community.

Banks in Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur will remain closed on July 16 for Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra), and Harela. On July 17, banks in Meghalaya will stay closed to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

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More Regional Bank Holidays In July

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on July 18 for Drukpa Tshe-zi, an important Buddhist festival that commemorates the day Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to his five disciples at Deer Park in Sarnath.

On July 22, banks in Tripura will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a major festival celebrated primarily in Agartala that centres on the worship of the 14 ancestral deities, known as Chaturdasha Devata.

As these holidays are applicable only in specific states, customers should verify the holiday schedule with their respective bank branch before making travel plans.

Weekend Bank Holidays In July 2026

Apart from regional holidays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with every Sunday, in accordance with RBI regulations.

During July 2026, banks will remain closed on July 5, 12, 19 and 26, which fall on Sundays. Branches will also remain shut on July 11, the second Saturday, and July 25, the fourth Saturday.

Customers will not be able to access in-branch banking services on these dates.

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Although physical bank branches will remain closed on notified holidays, essential banking services will continue to be available through digital platforms across the country.

Customers can use UPI, internet banking, mobile banking applications, ATMs, debit cards, credit cards, and other digital payment services to carry out routine financial transactions throughout the day.

Banks have also advised customers that digital services may occasionally be unavailable because of scheduled maintenance. In such cases, advance notifications will be issued.

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Check Your Local Branch Before Visiting

Both public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank and other lenders, will follow the RBI's holiday calendar. Customers planning to visit a branch should check the applicable holiday list beforehand.

Services that require a physical branch visit, including submitting NEFT or RTGS transfer forms, requesting demand drafts or cheque books, applying for lockers, setting up standing instructions, and completing account maintenance formalities, can only be completed when branches are open.

Checking the holiday schedule in advance can help customers avoid delays and complete their banking work more efficiently.