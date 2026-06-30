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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holidays In July 2026: Banks To Stay Closed For 12 Days; Check Full State-Wise Holiday List

Bank Holidays In July 2026: Banks To Stay Closed For 12 Days; Check Full State-Wise Holiday List

Overall, banks will remain closed for 12 days during July 2026, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific holidays notified by the RBI.

Written By : Akshat Ayush |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian banks will close twelve days in July 2026.
  • Holidays are state-specific; verify dates with local branches.
  • Digital banking services, including UPI, remain fully functional.

Anyone planning to visit a bank branch in July 2026 should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar to avoid unnecessary trips. Banks across several states will remain closed on selected dates because of regional festivals, cultural events, commemorative occasions, and regular weekend holidays.

The holiday schedule differs from one state to another, meaning a bank branch may remain open in one region while staying closed in another. Customers are therefore advised to confirm the holiday status of their local branch before planning important banking work.

Overall, banks will remain closed for 12 days during July 2026, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific holidays notified by the RBI.

Full List Of Gazette Bank Holidays In June 2026

As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 11 days.

Customers should note that closures are city-specific.

Date Day Holiday State(s)
July 5, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States
July 6, 2026 Monday MHIP Day Mizoram
July 9, 2026 Thursday Beh Deinkhlam Meghalaya
July 11, 2026 Second Saturday Weekend Holiday All States
July 12, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States
July 16, 2026 Thursday Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) / Harela Odisha, Uttarakhand, Manipur
July 17, 2026 Friday U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary Meghalaya
July 18, 2026 Saturday Drukpa Tshe-zi Sikkim
July 19, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States
July 22, 2026 Wednesday Kharchi Puja Tripura
July 25, 2026 Fourth Saturday Weekend Holiday All States
July 26, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States

Source: Reserve Bank Of India

State-Wise Bank Holidays In July 2026

Banks in Mizoram will remain closed on July 6 to observe Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day. MHIP is the state's largest women's welfare organisation.

On July 9, banks in Meghalaya will remain shut for Beh Deinkhlam, the annual cultural and religious festival celebrated by the Pnar (Jaintia) community.

Banks in Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur will remain closed on July 16 for Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra), and Harela. On July 17, banks in Meghalaya will stay closed to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

Also Read: Secured Vs Unsecured Loans: One Wrong Choice Could Mean Higher EMIs And Cost You Thousands

More Regional Bank Holidays In July

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on July 18 for Drukpa Tshe-zi, an important Buddhist festival that commemorates the day Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to his five disciples at Deer Park in Sarnath.

On July 22, banks in Tripura will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a major festival celebrated primarily in Agartala that centres on the worship of the 14 ancestral deities, known as Chaturdasha Devata.

As these holidays are applicable only in specific states, customers should verify the holiday schedule with their respective bank branch before making travel plans.

Weekend Bank Holidays In July 2026

Apart from regional holidays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with every Sunday, in accordance with RBI regulations.

During July 2026, banks will remain closed on July 5, 12, 19 and 26, which fall on Sundays. Branches will also remain shut on July 11, the second Saturday, and July 25, the fourth Saturday.

Customers will not be able to access in-branch banking services on these dates.

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Although physical bank branches will remain closed on notified holidays, essential banking services will continue to be available through digital platforms across the country.

Customers can use UPI, internet banking, mobile banking applications, ATMs, debit cards, credit cards, and other digital payment services to carry out routine financial transactions throughout the day.

Banks have also advised customers that digital services may occasionally be unavailable because of scheduled maintenance. In such cases, advance notifications will be issued.

Also Read: Wall Street Rally, Higher Asian Markets Lift Dalal Street: Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Above 24K

Check Your Local Branch Before Visiting

Both public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank and other lenders, will follow the RBI's holiday calendar. Customers planning to visit a branch should check the applicable holiday list beforehand.

Services that require a physical branch visit, including submitting NEFT or RTGS transfer forms, requesting demand drafts or cheque books, applying for lockers, setting up standing instructions, and completing account maintenance formalities, can only be completed when branches are open.

Checking the holiday schedule in advance can help customers avoid delays and complete their banking work more efficiently.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I check the RBI holiday calendar before visiting a bank in July 2026?

Banks will be closed on several dates in July 2026 due to regional festivals and weekend holidays. Checking the calendar prevents unnecessary trips and helps you plan accordingly.

How many days will banks be closed in July 2026?

Banks will be closed for a total of 12 days in July 2026. This includes Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and various state-specific holidays.

Will digital banking services be available during bank holidays in July 2026?

Yes, digital services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate. Only physical branch services will be affected.

Are bank holidays the same across all states in July 2026?

No, bank holidays vary by state and region. A branch might be open in one state while closed in another due to local festivals or events.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Bank Holiday List Rbi Holiday Calendar Bank Holidays July 2026 Bank Holiday List July 2026 July 2026 Bank Holidays
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