Banks will be closed on several dates in July 2026 due to regional festivals and weekend holidays. Checking the calendar prevents unnecessary trips and helps you plan accordingly.
Bank Holidays In July 2026: Banks To Stay Closed For 12 Days; Check Full State-Wise Holiday List
Overall, banks will remain closed for 12 days during July 2026, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific holidays notified by the RBI.
- Indian banks will close twelve days in July 2026.
- Holidays are state-specific; verify dates with local branches.
- Digital banking services, including UPI, remain fully functional.
Anyone planning to visit a bank branch in July 2026 should first check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar to avoid unnecessary trips. Banks across several states will remain closed on selected dates because of regional festivals, cultural events, commemorative occasions, and regular weekend holidays.
The holiday schedule differs from one state to another, meaning a bank branch may remain open in one region while staying closed in another. Customers are therefore advised to confirm the holiday status of their local branch before planning important banking work.
Overall, banks will remain closed for 12 days during July 2026, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific holidays notified by the RBI.
Full List Of Gazette Bank Holidays In June 2026
As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 11 days.
Customers should note that closures are city-specific.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|State(s)
|July 5, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All States
|July 6, 2026
|Monday
|MHIP Day
|Mizoram
|July 9, 2026
|Thursday
|Beh Deinkhlam
|Meghalaya
|July 11, 2026
|Second Saturday
|Weekend Holiday
|All States
|July 12, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All States
|July 16, 2026
|Thursday
|Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) / Harela
|Odisha, Uttarakhand, Manipur
|July 17, 2026
|Friday
|U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary
|Meghalaya
|July 18, 2026
|Saturday
|Drukpa Tshe-zi
|Sikkim
|July 19, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All States
|July 22, 2026
|Wednesday
|Kharchi Puja
|Tripura
|July 25, 2026
|Fourth Saturday
|Weekend Holiday
|All States
|July 26, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All States
Source: Reserve Bank Of India
State-Wise Bank Holidays In July 2026
Banks in Mizoram will remain closed on July 6 to observe Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day. MHIP is the state's largest women's welfare organisation.
On July 9, banks in Meghalaya will remain shut for Beh Deinkhlam, the annual cultural and religious festival celebrated by the Pnar (Jaintia) community.
Banks in Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur will remain closed on July 16 for Ratha Yatra, Kang (Rathajatra), and Harela. On July 17, banks in Meghalaya will stay closed to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.
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More Regional Bank Holidays In July
Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on July 18 for Drukpa Tshe-zi, an important Buddhist festival that commemorates the day Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to his five disciples at Deer Park in Sarnath.
On July 22, banks in Tripura will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a major festival celebrated primarily in Agartala that centres on the worship of the 14 ancestral deities, known as Chaturdasha Devata.
As these holidays are applicable only in specific states, customers should verify the holiday schedule with their respective bank branch before making travel plans.
Weekend Bank Holidays In July 2026
Apart from regional holidays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with every Sunday, in accordance with RBI regulations.
During July 2026, banks will remain closed on July 5, 12, 19 and 26, which fall on Sundays. Branches will also remain shut on July 11, the second Saturday, and July 25, the fourth Saturday.
Customers will not be able to access in-branch banking services on these dates.
Digital Banking Services Will Continue
Although physical bank branches will remain closed on notified holidays, essential banking services will continue to be available through digital platforms across the country.
Customers can use UPI, internet banking, mobile banking applications, ATMs, debit cards, credit cards, and other digital payment services to carry out routine financial transactions throughout the day.
Banks have also advised customers that digital services may occasionally be unavailable because of scheduled maintenance. In such cases, advance notifications will be issued.
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Check Your Local Branch Before Visiting
Both public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank and other lenders, will follow the RBI's holiday calendar. Customers planning to visit a branch should check the applicable holiday list beforehand.
Services that require a physical branch visit, including submitting NEFT or RTGS transfer forms, requesting demand drafts or cheque books, applying for lockers, setting up standing instructions, and completing account maintenance formalities, can only be completed when branches are open.
Checking the holiday schedule in advance can help customers avoid delays and complete their banking work more efficiently.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why should I check the RBI holiday calendar before visiting a bank in July 2026?
How many days will banks be closed in July 2026?
Banks will be closed for a total of 12 days in July 2026. This includes Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and various state-specific holidays.
Will digital banking services be available during bank holidays in July 2026?
Yes, digital services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate. Only physical branch services will be affected.
Are bank holidays the same across all states in July 2026?
No, bank holidays vary by state and region. A branch might be open in one state while closed in another due to local festivals or events.