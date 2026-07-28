These Focused Mutual Funds Have Led The Charts In 2026. Should You Invest?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Focused Mutual Funds invest in maximum 30 concentrated stocks.

High return potential comes with inherently higher investment risk.

Motilal Oswal led 2026 returns with 10.36 percent.

Best Focused Mutual Funds 2026: Investors looking to outperform the broader market often consider focused Mutual Funds because of their concentrated investment strategy. Unlike diversified Equity Funds, these schemes invest in a limited number of carefully selected stocks. This allows fund managers to take high-conviction bets that can potentially deliver superior long-term returns. However, the strategy also comes with higher risk. Here's a look at what focused mutual funds are, their advantages, who should invest in them and the best-performing schemes so far in 2026.

What are Focused Mutual Funds?

Focused mutual funds are equity mutual fund schemes that invest in a maximum of 30 stocks, as mandated by SEBI. These funds have the flexibility to invest across Large-Cap, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap companies while maintaining a concentrated portfolio. Since each stock carries a relatively higher weight, the performance of the fund depends significantly on the fund manager's stock selection and portfolio management.

Advantages of Focused Mutual Funds

Focused mutual funds offer several benefits for long-term investors. Higher return potential: A concentrated portfolio can generate better returns if the fund manager's investment decisions prove successful. High-conviction portfolio: Every holding reflects the fund manager's strongest investment ideas backed by detailed research. Flexibility across market caps: The fund manager can allocate investments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks based on market opportunities. Easy to track: With fewer stocks in the portfolio, investors can better understand where their money is invested.

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Who Should Invest in Focused Mutual Funds?

Focused mutual funds are suitable for: Investors with a high risk appetite. Those with an investment horizon of at least five years. Investors looking to complement their diversified equity portfolio. Those comfortable with short-term volatility in pursuit of higher long-term returns. These funds may not be suitable for conservative investors or first-time equity investors because concentrated portfolios can witness sharper fluctuations than diversified equity funds.

Best Performing Focused Mutual Funds in 2026

Based on annual returns as of July 24, 2026, these are the top-performing regular focused mutual funds.

Scheme Name AMC AUM (Rs crore) TER (per cent) 2026 Return (per cent)

Motilal Oswal Focused Fund Regular Plan Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund 1,635.12 2.12 10.36

Union Focused Fund Regular Plan Union Mutual Fund 439.85 2.56 7.78

Quant Focused Fund Growth Plan Quant Mutual Fund 842.69 3.11 6.66

Among the schemes, Motilal Oswal Focused Fund Regular Plan has delivered the highest return in 2026 so far at 10.36 per cent. It is followed by Union Focused Fund Regular Plan with 7.78 per cent and Quant Focused Fund Growth Plan with 6.66 per cent.

Performance Across Previous Calendar Years

A comparison of annual returns shows that performance varies significantly across market cycles.

Scheme 2025 (in per cent) 2024 (in per cent) 2023 (in per cent) 2022 (in per cent)

Motilal Oswal Focused Fund -1.71 13.62 18.82 1.95

Union Focused Fund -1.95 16.38 20.84 -0.22

Quant Focused Fund 1.89 11.65 28.21 9.68

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Don't Rely Only on Past Returns

Although historical returns help investors understand how a fund has performed across different market cycles, they should never be the sole basis for selecting a mutual fund. Before investing, investors should also evaluate: The fund manager's experience and track record. Portfolio quality and sector allocation. Risk-adjusted returns. Expense ratio. Investment philosophy and consistency.

Whether the scheme aligns with their financial goals and risk appetite. A focused mutual fund can be a suitable choice for long-term wealth creation, but investors should look beyond recent performance and assess the overall quality of the scheme before making an investment decision.