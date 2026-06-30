Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices opened higher, tracking supportive global cues.

Strong Wall Street rally, positive Asian markets, boosted investor confidence.

Easing US-Iran tensions and renewed talks calmed geopolitical concerns.

Indian benchmark indices opened Tuesday's session higher, tracking supportive global cues after a strong overnight rally on Wall Street, while easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia remained in focus.

At 9:15 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 76,953, up 224 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 stood at 24,006, up 60 points.

Market sentiment was aided by positive signals from GIFT Nifty and broad-based gains across most Asian markets. Investors also continued to monitor developments surrounding the US-Iran situation after both sides agreed to halt hostilities and resume talks following weekend military exchanges.

GIFT Nifty Signals Firm Start For Benchmark Indices

GIFT Nifty futures pointed to a firm opening for domestic equities. At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 19 points higher at 23,991, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices.

Benchmarks Extend Gains In Pre-open Trade

Indian equities traded firmly higher during the pre-open session.

At around 9:02 AM, the Sensex rose 250.78 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 76,979.15, while the Nifty gained 108.35 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 24,054.60.

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Asian Equities Rally Following Wall Street's Strong Finish

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded broadly higher on Tuesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.41 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.17 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded largely unchanged on a flat note.

Dow Hits Record High As Technology Stocks Rebound

US markets closed sharply higher overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at a record high as easing tensions in West Asia lifted investor sentiment.

The Dow gained 0.59 per cent to settle at 52,182.74. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.70 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.18 per cent.

US equities rallied after weekend hostilities between the United States and Iran eased, while technology stocks rebounded following recent selling.

US-Iran Talks Keep Geopolitical Risks In Focus

Investors continued to track developments in West Asia after geopolitical tensions intensified over the weekend, with the United States and Iran exchanging attacks over the Strait of Hormuz before agreeing to halt hostilities and resume diplomatic talks.

While the agreement helped contain losses, concerns over its durability persisted, keeping geopolitical risks firmly on investors' radar. Market participants continued to balance optimism over the ongoing diplomatic engagement with the possibility of renewed volatility if tensions escalate again.

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Oil Slips, Gold Extends Losses Ahead Of US-Iran Talks

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors watched the outcome of potential US-Iran talks in Doha after weekend missile exchanges tested an interim ceasefire.

Brent crude declined 0.85 per cent to $72.53 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.59 per cent to $70.33 per barrel.

Gold also remained under pressure. Spot gold dropped 1.5 per cent to $3,957.74 per ounce and was on course for a fourth consecutive monthly decline. US gold futures for August delivery fell 1.7 per cent to $3,971.60.

Traders will continue to monitor developments surrounding the US-Iran diplomatic talks, movements in global equity markets and commodity prices through the session. Positive signals from GIFT Nifty, strength across Asian markets and Wall Street's overnight rally have provided supportive cues, while geopolitical developments in West Asia remain a key factor influencing investor sentiment.