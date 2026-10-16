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English NewsBusinessUS Weighs Changes To Premium Processing: What H-1B And Green Card Applicants Should Know

US Weighs Changes To Premium Processing: What H-1B And Green Card Applicants Should Know

The US government is reviewing a regulatory proposal that could alter the deadlines for action on certain applications and petitions handled by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US government reviews proposal to alter immigration premium processing.
  • Proposal entered federal review; specific details remain unconfirmed.
  • Existing premium processing timelines remain until a final rule.

Foreign nationals and employers seeking faster decisions on US immigration cases may have to wait for clarity on a proposed revision to premium processing rules. The US government is reviewing a regulatory proposal that could alter the deadlines for action on certain applications and petitions handled by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The proposal, titled Amending the Premium Processing Timeframe, entered federal regulatory review on October 13, 2026. It is currently listed as pending, with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) reviewing it through its Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), reported Financial Express.

The government has not published the proposal's details. As a result, there is no confirmation yet of which immigration categories could be covered or how the existing deadlines might change.

Premium Processing: Current US Immigration Deadlines

Premium processing is an optional service through which eligible applicants and employers pay an additional fee for faster action on certain immigration benefit requests.

Under the current framework, USCIS has processing timeframes of 15, 30 or 45 business days, depending on the application form and immigration category.

Although the latest proposal could revise these time limits, any extension remains unconfirmed. The regulatory review itself does not change the rules, and applicants should continue to follow the existing requirements until the government announces a formal revision.

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How The US Changed Premium Processing Rules In 2024

The most recent change to premium processing timelines took effect on April 1, 2024, following a fee rule introduced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The revision changed the way deadlines were calculated, moving from calendar days to business days.

An earlier change took effect on May 31, 2022, establishing a 45-day timeframe for certain immigration petitions. These included EB-1C petitions filed for multinational executives and managers, as well as EB-2 petitions submitted under the National Interest Waiver (NIW) category.

The latest proposal could lead to another adjustment, though the government has yet to explain whether the changes would apply to these categories or other eligible immigration requests.

When Could The Proposed Rule Take Effect?

The proposal is still moving through the federal review process. Its regulatory listing does not specify a statutory deadline for completing the review.

If it advances, the government is expected to publish the proposed rule in the Federal Register. The publication would outline the intended revisions, explain the rationale and provide information on the potential implementation schedule.

A public consultation would generally follow, allowing individuals, employers and other stakeholders 30 to 60 days to submit comments. The government would consider the feedback before deciding whether to issue a final rule.

The process could take several months. The proposal will not become effective merely because it has entered review; any changes would need to be finalised first.

Also Read : Petrol Export Duty Up, Diesel Down: Govt Revises Windfall Tax Effective October 16

What H-1B And Green Card Applicants Need To Know

The proposal's title indicates that the government is considering changes to premium processing timeframes, but the available regulatory information does not establish which visa or green card-related categories would be affected.

Premium processing is available only for eligible immigration benefit requests, and the applicable deadline depends on the form and category. Until further details are published, applicants should not assume that their cases will take longer or that current deadlines have been extended.

For now, the existing premium processing timelines remain in place, with any potential changes dependent on the outcome of the federal review and the subsequent rulemaking process.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new regulatory proposal regarding US immigration premium processing?

The US government is reviewing a proposal titled

Have the proposed premium processing rule changes taken effect?

No, the regulatory review itself does not change the rules. Applicants should continue to follow existing requirements until a formal revision is announced.

What are the current premium processing deadlines?

Under the current framework, USCIS has processing timeframes of 15, 30, or 45 business days. This depends on the specific application form and immigration category.

Which immigration categories will be affected by the proposed changes?

The government has not published details yet, so it's unconfirmed which immigration categories or specific deadlines might change. Applicants should not assume their cases will be affected.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Green Card H-1B United States News TRUMP Us Immigration Norms H-1b Processing Time US Premium Processing
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