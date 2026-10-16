US Weighs Changes To Premium Processing: What H-1B And Green Card Applicants Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US government reviews proposal to alter immigration premium processing.

Proposal entered federal review; specific details remain unconfirmed.

Existing premium processing timelines remain until a final rule.

Foreign nationals and employers seeking faster decisions on US immigration cases may have to wait for clarity on a proposed revision to premium processing rules. The US government is reviewing a regulatory proposal that could alter the deadlines for action on certain applications and petitions handled by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The proposal, titled Amending the Premium Processing Timeframe, entered federal regulatory review on October 13, 2026. It is currently listed as pending, with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) reviewing it through its Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), reported Financial Express.

The government has not published the proposal's details. As a result, there is no confirmation yet of which immigration categories could be covered or how the existing deadlines might change.

Premium Processing: Current US Immigration Deadlines

Premium processing is an optional service through which eligible applicants and employers pay an additional fee for faster action on certain immigration benefit requests.

Under the current framework, USCIS has processing timeframes of 15, 30 or 45 business days, depending on the application form and immigration category.

Although the latest proposal could revise these time limits, any extension remains unconfirmed. The regulatory review itself does not change the rules, and applicants should continue to follow the existing requirements until the government announces a formal revision.

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How The US Changed Premium Processing Rules In 2024

The most recent change to premium processing timelines took effect on April 1, 2024, following a fee rule introduced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The revision changed the way deadlines were calculated, moving from calendar days to business days.

An earlier change took effect on May 31, 2022, establishing a 45-day timeframe for certain immigration petitions. These included EB-1C petitions filed for multinational executives and managers, as well as EB-2 petitions submitted under the National Interest Waiver (NIW) category.

The latest proposal could lead to another adjustment, though the government has yet to explain whether the changes would apply to these categories or other eligible immigration requests.

When Could The Proposed Rule Take Effect?

The proposal is still moving through the federal review process. Its regulatory listing does not specify a statutory deadline for completing the review.

If it advances, the government is expected to publish the proposed rule in the Federal Register. The publication would outline the intended revisions, explain the rationale and provide information on the potential implementation schedule.

A public consultation would generally follow, allowing individuals, employers and other stakeholders 30 to 60 days to submit comments. The government would consider the feedback before deciding whether to issue a final rule.

The process could take several months. The proposal will not become effective merely because it has entered review; any changes would need to be finalised first.

What H-1B And Green Card Applicants Need To Know

The proposal's title indicates that the government is considering changes to premium processing timeframes, but the available regulatory information does not establish which visa or green card-related categories would be affected.

Premium processing is available only for eligible immigration benefit requests, and the applicable deadline depends on the form and category. Until further details are published, applicants should not assume that their cases will take longer or that current deadlines have been extended.

For now, the existing premium processing timelines remain in place, with any potential changes dependent on the outcome of the federal review and the subsequent rulemaking process.