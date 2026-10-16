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English NewsBusinessMusk Vs Ambani: Reliance Says It Has “Never Feared Competition” In Satcom Row

Musk Vs Ambani: Reliance Says It Has “Never Feared Competition” In Satcom Row

It pointed out that Jio's own satellite services are also waiting for regulatory clearances, and noted that the government has said it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reliance welcomes Starlink, asserting fair regulatory processes apply equally.
  • This follows Elon Musk's criticism regarding Starlink's delayed India launch.
  • Indian government affirms no monopolies, rules apply equally to all.

Reliance Industries has responded to Elon Musk's public criticism over the delayed launch of Starlink in India, saying it has never been wary of competition and that the country's regulatory process treats Indian and foreign companies alike.

In a statement issued on Friday, the company said it wished to "place the facts on record" in light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market.

Reliance on Starlink: “We Welcome Competition”

The statement struck a notably conciliatory note towards Starlink. "We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land," Reliance said, as reported by News18.

The company said India's openness to investment and innovation, whether homegrown or international, rests on the rule of law. It pointed out that Jio's own satellite services are also waiting for regulatory clearances, and noted that the government has said it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign.

Reliance also rejected any suggestion that it opposes rivals. "At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best," it said.

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Jio’s Zero-to-530 Million Climb Since 2016

To back that claim, Reliance pointed to its own history. Jio entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with no customers at all, the company said. A decade on, it says it serves more than 530 million customers and has helped build some of the world's best digital infrastructure and most affordable data.

The company framed that journey as proof that it grew in a market open to new entrants, adding that Indian enterprises like itself have benefited from an environment that welcomes investment and innovation that improves people's lives.

Musk vs Ambani: “Prime Minister Ambani” Jibe

The statement follows a series of posts by Musk targeting Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani over the delays in Starlink's commercial launch in India. Musk has accused Ambani of seeking to protect his position in the telecom market.

Earlier, Musk addressed the Reliance chief sarcastically as "Prime Minister Ambani," writing on X that he was sorry for not realising Ambani was "the real boss of India," and alleging an attempt to preserve a monopoly.

On 11 October, he renewed the attack, accusing Ambani's online supporters of "absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole." Musk questioned how Starlink could be seen as too expensive to compete with Jio's low-cost services while also being viewed as a serious competitive threat to the company. He argued that letting Starlink operate would widen consumer choice, and that even if extra competition trimmed Ambani's profits, it would not put him out of business.

Musk has also made the case that Starlink could improve connectivity in remote and underserved areas, expand access to education and digital markets, and provide vital communications during natural disasters.

Scindia on Starlink: “No Monopolies” in India

The government has also weighed in, rejecting any suggestion that its approval process favours a particular company. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on 9 October that India does not allow monopolies in any sector and that the Department of Telecommunications follows a technology-agnostic approach.

He said three companies have secured satellite communication licences: Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite venture Jio Satcom, and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb. All three, he said, will be allowed to begin operations only after meeting the prescribed security requirements and regulatory milestones. The government has described its authorisation framework for telecom and satellite services as fair and non-discriminatory, and dismissed allegations of selective treatment as baseless.

Also Read : Dalal Street Cautious After Thursday's Bumper Rally: Sensex Up 50 Points, Nifty Over 23K

India Satcom Race: What Happens Next

The exchange comes as satellite broadband providers prepare to enter India's internet market, with Starlink and domestic telecom operators set to compete for customers, particularly in areas poorly served by conventional networks. Reliance reiterated that an open market for investment and innovation needs a consistent regulatory framework to support it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Reliance Industries' stance on competition, specifically regarding Starlink?

Reliance states it has never feared competition, seeing it as a test of customer service. It welcomes competition in satellite communications, including Starlink, expecting all players to abide by Indian laws.

Why is Starlink's launch in India delayed, according to Reliance?

According to Reliance, the regulatory process applies equally to all applicants, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services are also awaiting clearances from the government.

How does the Indian government handle satellite communication licenses?

The government applies the same process to all applicants, domestic or foreign, and avoids monopolies. Licensed providers, like Starlink and Jio Satcom, must meet security and regulatory milestones before operating.

Which companies have secured satellite communication licenses in India?

Three companies have secured satellite communication licenses: Starlink, Jio Satcom (Reliance Jio's venture), and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb. All must meet security and regulatory milestones before being allowed to operate.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jio Reliance Ambani Musk Musk Vs Ambani Prime Minister Ambani
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