Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Motors to increase passenger vehicle prices from December 1.

Average 0.5% hike across petrol, diesel, and electric models.

Rising raw material costs necessitate the price revision for vehicles.

Buying a Tata Motors car or SUV is set to become more expensive from December 1, 2026, with the company announcing a price hike across its passenger vehicle range. The increase will apply to both petrol and diesel models, as well as electric vehicles (EVs). Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd announced the decision on November 24, stating that prices will rise by an average of 0.5 per cent.

Price Hike From December 1

According to the company, the revised prices will come into effect on December 1. The average increase of 0.5 per cent will cover Tata Motors' entire portfolio of cars and SUVs, including its electric vehicle offerings.

The company has clarified that the price revision will not be uniform across all vehicles. The extent of the increase will depend on individual models and their respective variants.

Rising Input Costs

Explaining the decision, Tata Motors said the rising cost of raw materials and other inputs had increased the overall expense of manufacturing vehicles.

The automaker stated that it had been absorbing a significant portion of these additional costs. However, with expenses continuing to rise, it had become necessary to pass on part of the burden to customers through a price revision.

Should You Buy Before December?

For customers planning to purchase a new Tata car or SUV, the announcement could influence their buying decisions.

Those looking to avoid the upcoming price increase may consider completing their purchase before December 1, when the revised rates take effect. Buyers who book or purchase a vehicle before the deadline may benefit from existing prices, subject to the company's applicable booking and delivery terms.

With the increase covering petrol, diesel and electric models, prospective Tata buyers across different vehicle categories will need to factor in the revised pricing when making their purchase decisions.