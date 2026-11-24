Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tesla, SpaceX appoint directors for merger discussions.

Special committees engaged financial advisers to evaluate proposal.

Elon Musk previously called combining his ventures

Significant regulatory, financial complexities challenge potential merger.

Elon Musk's plans to bring his business empire closer together appear to be gathering momentum, with Tesla and SpaceX appointing five directors to oversee discussions surrounding a potential merger, according to a report by the Financial Times. The two companies have reportedly established separate special committees comprising independent directors to handle negotiations over a possible combination. Three directors have been appointed from Tesla and two from SpaceX to guide the discussions, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX's representatives on the committee include Roelof Botha and Randy Glein, while Tesla has appointed Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack Hartung. The development comes as Musk explores the possibility of bringing his interests in electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, robotics and aerospace under a common corporate structure.

The potential transaction is reportedly being discussed as an all-stock merger. However, the companies have not publicly confirmed an agreement, and the negotiations are understood to remain ongoing.

SpaceX And Tesla Appoint Directors To Oversee Merger Negotiations

According to the Financial Times, the special committees at both companies have brought in financial advisers to assess the proposed transaction and prepare financial models that could determine their respective negotiating positions.

SpaceX has reportedly engaged Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as advisers, while Tesla has appointed Evercore. These financial institutions are expected to examine the structure of a possible combination, including the extent of operational and business overlaps between the companies.

The appointment of independent directors is significant as the proposed merger would bring together businesses operating across several sectors, each with different financial requirements, regulatory obligations and shareholder interests.

ABP Live could not immediately independently verify the Financial Times report. Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

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Elon Musk Previously Called Merger A 'Good Idea'

Musk had previously indicated that combining his companies could be worth exploring. During SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call last month, the billionaire described the possibility of bringing his AI, robotics, electric vehicle and aerospace ambitions under one corporate structure as "a good idea".

He also confirmed that special committees comprising independent directors had been formed to examine a potential combination.

A merger would represent a significant restructuring of Musk's business interests, bringing together Tesla's electric vehicle and robotics operations with SpaceX's aerospace activities and broader ambitions in artificial intelligence.

However, the proposal is likely to involve complicated financial and governance considerations, given the different businesses, shareholders and regulatory environments involved.

Regulatory Challenges Could Complicate SpaceX-Tesla Deal

Despite the reported progress in discussions, a potential merger would face considerable regulatory scrutiny. According to the Financial Times, concerns include SpaceX's contracts with the US government and defence establishment, alongside Tesla's substantial dependence on China for parts of its business operations.

The overlap between the companies' operations and the implications of combining businesses with different strategic priorities are also expected to be examined during the negotiations.

The involvement of independent directors and financial advisers suggests that both companies are evaluating the financial and structural implications before arriving at a decision. However, no final agreement has been announced.

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SpaceX-Tesla Merger Could Be Announced As Early As December

The latest development follows a Bloomberg report earlier this month suggesting that an agreement between the two companies could potentially be announced as early as December, citing progress in merger negotiations.

A transaction reportedly valued at around $3.5 trillion would rank among the largest corporate combinations ever contemplated. However, the valuation and timeline should be treated as reported possibilities rather than confirmed deal terms.

If completed, the proposed merger would bring several of Musk's most prominent business interests under one corporate umbrella, potentially reshaping the relationship between the electric vehicle, artificial intelligence, robotics and aerospace industries.

For now, the appointment of five directors and the engagement of major investment banks indicate that discussions are progressing. Whether those negotiations eventually translate into a formal merger remains to be seen.