Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta restricted 5.44 million items, a 131x surge.

India became second-highest globally, almost 20% of total.

Surge followed amended IT rules and Sahyog portal.

Digital rights groups cite due process, opaque censorship.

Meta restricted access to more than 5.44 million pieces of content on Facebook and Instagram in India between January and June 2026, about 131 times the 41,400 items restricted in the previous six months. The surge made India the second-highest country worldwide, accounting for almost a fifth of the 27.1 million items Meta restricted globally in the period.

ABP Live's analysis of Meta's half-yearly content restriction reports, covering 2013 to 2026, shows how sharp the break is. India's figure had stayed between roughly 400 and 41,000 per half-year for over a decade, with earlier peaks of about 15,000 in 2015 and 17,700 in the second half of 2018. The January to June 2026 figure alone accounts for about 97 percent of everything Meta has ever reported restricting in India.

The type of content has also shifted. About 2.8 million of the restricted items were Facebook posts and about 2.6 million were Instagram media, together roughly 99 percent of the total. Instagram media stood at about 3,200 items in the first half of 2024.

Meta Claims Restrictions Were Proactive

Meta's report does not give a single explanation, but its own India page, as described by Tech Policy Press, says a large majority of the restrictions were proactive and responded to Meta's legal obligations in India. The content was restricted under Indian law, not Meta's community standards, and it remained available outside India.

The legal backdrop has changed. Amendments to India's IT rules that took effect in February require platforms to act on takedown orders within three hours, and orders now flow through the government's Sahyog portal. Reporters Without Borders has reported that Meta connected its systems to Sahyog so requests are processed automatically, without staff review. Meta has not been quoted confirming this in the sources we reviewed.

Digital rights groups say the shift raises due process concerns.

The Internet Freedom Foundation argues that automatic restriction of content in India enables opaque and overbroad censorship and weakens due process safeguards.

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India Is Not Alone

Indonesia's figure rose from about 5,200 in the first half of 2023 to 47.7 million in the second half, and peaked at 148.6 million in the first half of 2024.

India's step is smaller, but it has the same shape: a long flat baseline, then a sudden jump into the millions.

What The Data Does Not Show

Meta's counts measure items restricted, not government orders, and they do not say who requested each restriction or why. Protest-related restrictions reported in July and October 2026 fall after this reporting window, so they do not explain the January to June figure.