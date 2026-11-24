Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Azam Khan backed Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya visit, dismissing criticism.

He recalled Babri committee accepted Supreme Court's mosque verdict.

Khan dismissed SP-Congress disagreements, urged respecting regional parties.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has openly supported party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, dismissing questions over his decision to visit a temple. In an exclusive interview with ABP News, Khan said there was nothing unusual about a Hindu visiting a place of worship. He remarked that Lord Ram had now called Akhilesh, adding that people should not challenge the will of God.

‘Let Him Visit Temples’

When asked about Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya visit, Khan responded, “Akhilesh is a Hindu, isn't he? Would you stop a Hindu from going there?”

He added, “People here often say they will visit someday. Ram Ji has called him now. Do not challenge the Almighty.”

Khan also hit back at those questioning Akhilesh's decision to visit a temple, saying the SP chief should visit temples not just once but a thousand times and offer prayers.

Addressing the Babri Masjid dispute, Khan recalled that when he was the convenor of the Babri Action Committee, a resolution had been passed stating that the committee would accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court delivered.

He maintained that Muslims across the country respect and accept the Supreme Court's decisions.

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On SP-Congress Alliance

Khan also spoke about the political relationship between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, dismissing suggestions of disagreements between the two allies.

He said everything was in order and recalled that Akhilesh Yadav had brought a list of Congress seats when he visited him. According to Khan, the understanding at the time was that the alliance should not be broken.

He also appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to undermine regional parties by taking away too many of their political opportunities.

Remarks On Owaisi

Khan also shared his views on Muslim political representation and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Claiming that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh strongly supported him, Khan advised Owaisi to focus more on strengthening his political presence in his home state. He suggested that if Owaisi worked there with the same intensity, he could even become Chief Minister.

Khan also referred to Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad as his younger brother. Taking a swipe at Owaisi, he alleged that the AIMIM chief had damaged Azad's political prospects, saying he had poured acid on the latter's politics.

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