Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri for a Goa batch.

Bromate levels were safe, but one sample detected PAHs.

Bisleri plants remain FSSAI-compliant, seeking PAH re-test.

Bisleri International on Tuesday said all its 143 plants across the country were operational and compliant with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, following the food regulator's decision to initiate prosecution against the packaged drinking water company over alleged safety violations.

In a statement issued on November 24, the company welcomed the FSSAI's clarification to the media on November 23 and said the regulatory action concerned a single batch manufactured at its Goa plant in September 2025. Bisleri said the batch, identified as GO 270, was produced on September 27, 2025, and that no stocks from it were currently available in the market.

The company also maintained that the Goa plant had not received any direction to suspend operations and that samples from subsequent production had met the applicable FSSAI standards.

Also Read: Bisleri Responds To FSSAI Prosecution Order Over Unsafe Water Sample, Says It's 'Safe For Consumption'

Bisleri Says Bromate Levels Were Below Permissible Limit

Addressing the findings, Bisleri said the FSSAI had clarified on November 23 that bromate levels in the sample from the batch were below the permissible limit following a re-test.

The company said six samples containing water from the same source had initially been tested, with all six clearing the required parameters. However, during a subsequent re-test, one of the six samples from batch GO 270 reportedly showed the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) at 0.144 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri said another sample from the same batch cleared all parameters. It added that it had flagged the discrepancies and sought a re-test for PAHs in February 2026.

The company said it would continue to cooperate with the FSSAI and defend its position in any proceedings. It also claimed that no further adverse findings involving PAHs had been reported in samples tested by the regulator across its plants since then.

FSSAI Grants Sanction For Prosecution

The company's clarification comes after the FSSAI announced on Sunday that it had granted sanction to initiate prosecution against Bisleri International under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the regulator said a sample of packaged drinking water, collected from Bisleri's premises, was found non-compliant with prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the Act.

According to the FSSAI, following an appeal by the food business operator, the sample was referred to a Referral Food Laboratory. The laboratory also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The regulator said the laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, following which sanction was granted to launch prosecution against the company.

Company Urges Consumers To Rely On Verified Information

Reiterating its commitment to food safety and quality standards, Bisleri said all its 143 plants continued to operate in compliance with FSSAI regulations.

The company said accurate and contextualised communication was important for maintaining consumer confidence and trust in the regulatory process. It thanked the FSSAI for its clarification and urged consumers to rely on verified information and disregard what it described as misinformation.

Bisleri also said it would pursue appropriate legal remedies against what it called false and misleading propaganda.

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