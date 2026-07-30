US Immigration Explained: Why Temporary Protected Status Has Ended For Three Countries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court upheld ending TPS for Haiti, Syria, Yemen.

TPS expired for Yemen (July 20), Haiti/Syria (July 27, 2026).

Work permits issued under TPS became invalid; re-verification needed.

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Haiti, along with thousands from Syria and Yemen, are facing uncertainty in the United States after the federal government ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the three countries following a key Supreme Court ruling.

The decision, which took effect after a series of legal proceedings, removes a long-standing immigration protection that had allowed eligible nationals from countries affected by conflict or other extraordinary conditions to live and work legally in the US.

According to information released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and court records, the move also affects the validity of work authorisation granted under the programme, reported The Financial Express.

Supreme Court Upholds Government Authority

The legal turning point came on June 25, 2026, when the US Supreme Court delivered a 6-3 ruling in Mullin v. Doe, heard alongside Trump v. Miot.

The court held that the Department of Homeland Security has the statutory authority to terminate TPS designations. Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said such decisions are largely shielded from judicial review under the Immigration and Nationality Act, except in limited constitutional circumstances.

The court also rejected claims that the termination of TPS for Haiti was driven by racial discrimination, stating that the statements cited by challengers could be interpreted as race-neutral policy positions rather than discriminatory intent.

The ruling did not immediately end the programme. Instead, the case was sent back to lower federal courts to complete procedural steps before implementation.

Country-Wise Expiry Dates Announced

After the legal process concluded, DHS set different termination dates for each country.

TPS for Yemen expired on July 20, 2026, while protections for Haiti and Syria ended on July 27, 2026.

These changes apply only to the countries covered in the Supreme Court ruling. Separate legal proceedings involving TPS designations for Burma, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Venezuela and others are still ongoing under different court timelines.

Work Permits No Longer Valid Under TPS

The end of TPS has immediate consequences for employment across the United States.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) issued under TPS for Haiti, Syria and Yemen are no longer valid unless holders have another lawful immigration status.

USCIS said Form I-766 cards under category codes A12 or C19 linked to Haiti’s TPS designation can no longer be used as proof of work authorisation. Employers must now complete Form I-9 reverification for affected workers, and those without valid alternative documents cannot continue working legally.

Before the programme ended, USCIS had extended work permits for eligible TPS holders while litigation was ongoing.

Legal Uncertainty Remains

Despite the expiry dates, some legal questions remain over how the decision is being implemented.

According to The Washington Post, immigration lawyers argue that lower courts must complete procedural requirements before the Supreme Court ruling can be fully enforced. This has left some uncertainty over the exact legal status of certain protections.

Lawyers have also advised employers to proceed carefully, warning that terminating workers too early could expose them to discrimination claims due to shifting deadlines during litigation.

Separately, on July 21, 2026, a federal judge in Massachusetts temporarily blocked a related DHS policy update, ruling that some previously extended TPS work permits should retain their original expiry dates. DHS has said it disagrees with the ruling and is reviewing its next legal steps with the Department of Justice.

DHS Urges Affected Individuals To Explore Other Options

DHS has stated that TPS beneficiaries cannot remain in the US once their designation expires.

A DHS spokesperson said, "What we would say now is it's closing time, which means you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here."

The department also noted that TPS does not provide a pathway to permanent residency or a Green Card. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has encouraged affected individuals to pursue other legal immigration options if eligible.

Defending the decision on Syria, Mullin said the country had made significant progress since its civil war effectively ended following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, calling it a country that has "come a long way".

The terminations are part of a broader policy shift to end temporary immigration protections for multiple countries. Immigration experts say the Supreme Court ruling is likely to make future legal challenges to TPS terminations more difficult.

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