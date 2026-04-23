'My First Big Mistake’: Tim Cook Reflects on Apple Maps Failure Ahead of Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cook calls Apple Maps 2012 launch his biggest mistake.

User-focused apology led to Apple Maps' improvement.

Apple Watch success personally impactful, saving lives.

As Apple CEO Tim Cook prepares to step down in the coming months, he has reflected on some of the defining moments of his tenure, from early missteps to transformative successes.

Speaking at a town hall meeting alongside his successor John Ternus, Cook described the troubled launch of Apple Maps in 2012 as his “first really big mistake” as chief executive, reported Bloomberg.

The Apple Maps Misstep

The Apple Maps rollout remains one of the most widely discussed setbacks in the company’s history. At the time, the app struggled with incorrect directions, mislabelled landmarks and an overall experience that fell short of competitors like Google Maps.

Reflecting on the episode, Cook said the product “wasn’t ready”, adding that the company believed it had tested sufficiently at a local level before release.

The fallout from the launch triggered a major leadership change, with Cook removing software chief Scott Forstall, a key figure during the Steve Jobs era.

Learning the Hard Way

Despite the setback, Cook said the experience reinforced Apple’s commitment to prioritising users above all else. He recalled that the company issued a rare public apology and even encouraged customers to use rival apps at the time.

“We apologized for it, and we said, ‘Go use these other apps. They’re better than ours.’ … it was the right thing for our users,” Cook said.

He described the episode as a lesson in humility and persistence, adding that Apple Maps has since evolved into what he now calls “the best map app on the planet.”

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Apple Watch: A Defining Achievement

While acknowledging past mistakes, Cook highlighted the Apple Watch as one of the achievements he is most proud of.

Launched in 2014 with basic health tracking features such as heart-rate monitoring, the device has since expanded significantly, including capabilities like hypertension detection.

Cook shared how deeply personal the product’s impact has been, recalling the first message he received from a user whose life was saved by the watch.

“I remember getting the very first Apple Watch note from a user who told me that the watch saved their life… it caused me to just stop in my steps,” he said, noting that such messages are now received regularly.

A Transformational Tenure

Cook took over as CEO in August 2011 following Steve Jobs’ resignation and is set to remain in the role until September 1.

During his leadership, Apple’s market capitalisation surged from around $350 billion to $4 trillion, marking one of the most significant value creations in corporate history.

The company also expanded into multiple product categories, including AirPods, a broader iPhone lineup, new iPad variants and a growing portfolio of online services.

Mistakes Along the Way

Cook acknowledged that the list of mistakes during his tenure would be “extraordinary in length”, although many did not escalate into major crises. Among these were the failed AirPower wireless charging mat and a decade-long but ultimately unsuccessful effort to develop a self-driving car.

As Apple prepares for a leadership transition, John Ternus hinted at ambitious plans ahead, saying the company is set to “change the world” once again.