Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessYour EMI Stays The Same, But There’s Another RBI Warning You Shouldn’t Ignore

Your EMI Stays The Same, But There’s Another RBI Warning You Shouldn’t Ignore

RBI MPC June 2026: Borrowers continue to benefit from the cumulative rate cuts seen since early 2025, which have helped reduce repayment burdens.

By : Adhil Shetty | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RBI maintains repo rate, ensuring stability for loans, FDs.
  • However, rising inflation becomes a key concern for households.
  • Reviewing borrowing, savings plans crucial amidst economic changes.

RBI MPC June 2026: The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% brings stability for both borrowers and savers. While there is no immediate impact on loan EMIs or fixed deposit returns, the central bank's latest outlook suggests that inflation is once again becoming a key concern for household finances. As families continue to navigate rising living costs and global uncertainty, this may be a good time to review both borrowing and savings plans.

No immediate change for borrowers

For home loan borrowers, the policy decision means business as usual. Floating-rate loan EMIs are unlikely to change immediately. Borrowers also continue to benefit from the cumulative rate cuts seen since early 2025, which have helped reduce repayment burdens.

If you have a floating-rate loan, this is a good opportunity to check whether previous rate cuts have been fully passed on by your lender. Those on older loan benchmarks may also benefit from reviewing their loan terms. In a stable rate environment, using surplus funds to reduce your loan principal can often create greater long-term savings than waiting for future rate cuts.

Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: From Oil Shock To Inflation Risks, What The RBI Is Worried About

FD rates remain supported

Fixed deposits continue to be a preferred savings option for many Indian households, particularly those seeking stability and predictable returns. With the RBI raising its inflation forecast while keeping rates unchanged, the chances of an immediate decline in FD rates appear limited. This offers some reassurance to depositors who depend on interest income.

Instead of trying to predict future rate movements, a laddered approach across different FD tenures may help balance returns and liquidity. It can also provide flexibility if financial needs or interest rate conditions change later.

Inflation is back in focus

The biggest takeaway from this policy may not be about interest rates at all, but inflation. The RBI has revised its inflation forecast upward, reflecting concerns around fuel prices, commodity costs, supply disruptions, and other global factors. These pressures can eventually affect transportation costs, household budgets, and daily essentials.

For families, protecting purchasing power may become more important than tracking every policy announcement. Maintaining a budget, building emergency savings, and keeping discretionary spending under control can help manage rising costs more effectively.

Read MORE : RBI MPC June 2026: India Offers Tax-Free G-Secs To Foreign Investors Amid Oil, Rupee And War Risks

More opportunities for overseas investors

The RBI has also announced measures aimed at encouraging greater participation from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). The move forms part of a broader effort to attract stable overseas capital and strengthen domestic financial markets. At a time of global uncertainty, diversified capital inflows can support economic resilience and contribute to long-term growth.

Focus on financial stability

The RBI has chosen caution over action. While rates remain unchanged, inflation risks are clearly receiving greater attention. For households, the immediate takeaway is stability. EMIs remain unchanged, and FD returns continue to be supported. At the same time, rising living costs are likely to remain an important financial challenge.

Regular saving, disciplined borrowing, and careful budgeting will continue to matter far more than any single policy decision. In the months ahead, staying focused on financial stability may prove more valuable than trying to predict the next move in interest rates.

(The author is CEO, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the RBI's recent decision regarding the repo rate?

The RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. This move aims to provide stability for both borrowers and savers in the current economic climate.

How does the unchanged repo rate affect loan EMIs for borrowers?

For floating-rate loan borrowers, EMIs are unlikely to change immediately, meaning 'business as usual.' Borrowers should check if past rate cuts were fully passed on by their lenders.

What is the current outlook for Fixed Deposit (FD) rates?

FD rates remain supported, with an immediate decline appearing limited. This is due to the unchanged repo rate and the RBI's upward revision of its inflation forecast.

What is the RBI's primary concern despite keeping rates unchanged?

Inflation is the primary concern, with the RBI revising its forecast upward. Rising fuel prices, commodity costs, and supply disruptions are contributing to these inflationary pressures.

About the author Adhil Shetty

Adhil Shetty is the CEO of Bankbazaar.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Jun 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI MPC Repo Rate Unchanged RBI RBI MPC Repo Rate Rbi Mpc Impact On Home Loans How Will Rbi June Mpc Impact Your Emi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Your EMI Stays The Same, But There’s Another RBI Warning You Shouldn’t Ignore
Your EMI Stays The Same, But There’s Another RBI Warning You Shouldn’t Ignore
Business
From Monsoon To West Asia: Why RBI Is Worried About Growth
The Two Threats Keeping RBI Watchful: Monsoon Deficit And West Asia War
Business
Ray Dalio Warns AI Hype May Be Setting Investors Up For A Bubble Burst
Ray Dalio Warns AI Hype May Be Setting Investors Up For A Bubble Burst
Business
You Wouldn't Block A Disabled Parking Space. Why Block An EV Charger?
Building EV Chargers Is Easy. Getting People To Use Them Properly Is Hard
Advertisement

Videos

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case
BIG BREAKING: Attempt to Murder and Arms Act Case Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Firing Probe
POLITICAL TURN IN TAMIL NADU: Annamalai Launches New Party, ‘We The Leader’ Campaign Begins
Ghaziabad Hotel Mystery: Teenage Girl Found Dead in Room, One Detained as Police Probe Deepens
KHODA ON HIGH ALERT: Heavy Security Deployed Ahead of Friday Namaz Amid Surya Case Tension
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget