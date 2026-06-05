The Indian benchmark indices fell on Friday as the Sensex declined 74 points to settle at 74,285 points and the Nifty fell over 46 points to close trade at 23,370 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex began trading near 75,550, climbing close to 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 23,450, jumping almost 50 points, as of 9:15 AM.