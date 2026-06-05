The Sensex fell 74 points to settle at 74,285 points, and the Nifty declined over 46 points to close trade at 23,370 by 3:30 PM on Friday.
Share Markets Fall After MPC Decision, Sensex Decline To 74,285, Nifty Tests 23,400
Investor focus remains firmly on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, with the policy announcement scheduled for Friday morning.
The Indian benchmark indices fell on Friday as the Sensex declined 74 points to settle at 74,285 points and the Nifty fell over 46 points to close trade at 23,370 at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex began trading near 75,550, climbing close to 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 23,450, jumping almost 50 points, as of 9:15 AM.
Before You Go
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?
What is expected from the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting?
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. Policymakers aim to balance inflation concerns with growth priorities.
What will markets closely track during the RBI's policy announcement?
Markets will closely track RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's commentary for cues on inflation, liquidity conditions, and the broader economic outlook. Changes in policy guidance could significantly influence market sentiment.
How did Asian and US markets perform on Friday?
Asian markets traded lower due to global growth concerns, with South Korea's Kospi falling significantly. US markets ended mixed overnight, with the S&P 500 and Dow rising, but the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Why are elevated crude oil prices a concern for India?
Elevated crude prices remain a major concern for India due to their impact on inflation, fiscal balances, and corporate profitability within the country.