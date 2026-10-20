Tata Trusts Governance Row: Charity Commissioner To Review SDTT Response

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sir Dorabji Tata Trust submitted response to governance complaints.

Complaints target trust administration amid wider leadership dispute.

Noel Tata vetoed Chandrasekaran's term, escalating boardroom tensions.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), one of the principal entities under Tata Trusts, has submitted its response to complaints alleging governance lapses, setting the stage for the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to decide the next course of action, according to people familiar with the matter.

The response follows complaints by Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, who sought an investigation into SDTT’s administration. The trust had initially been asked to reply by October 12 but sought an extension, with October 19 set as the revised deadline. The contents of its submission are not yet known.

The proceedings come amid a wider dispute over Tata Sons’ leadership and proposed listing. The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), another major entity within the Tata Trusts structure, is also under scrutiny by the Charity Commissioner, reported Business Standard.

Tata Trusts Governance Row

In their complaints, Srinivasan and Singh raised concerns about SDTT’s administration and governance. They alleged that the trust was becoming involved in commercial matters concerning Tata Sons rather than focusing on its philanthropic mandate.

The complaints also questioned the perpetual trusteeship of Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts. Both trustees sought an investigation into SDTT’s functioning.

SRTT was frozen by the Charity Commissioner earlier this year over alleged violations of norms. The contents of SDTT’s response and the authority’s next steps remain undisclosed.

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Tata Sons Boardroom Dispute

The governance row unfolded against the backdrop of the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting, where directors considered N Chandrasekaran’s proposed third term as chairman after his current tenure ends in February 2027.

Venu Srinivasan, a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, supported the proposal. Noel Tata, who also represents Tata Trusts on the board, opposed it and exercised his veto right to block the resolution.

The vote triggered a dispute over whether a casting vote could resolve a deadlock among nominee directors. Legal opinions have been divided on the issue, while Tata Sons’ Articles of Association provides for an affirmative majority vote among nominee directors on key board decisions.

Tata Sons Listing Row

The leadership disagreement was accompanied by a separate divide over the proposed listing of Tata Sons, as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Tata Trusts opposes listing, while Srinivasan had expressed support for it earlier this year. Before the September 17 meeting, an SDTT resolution proposed that Srinivasan stay away from board deliberations, citing his position on the listing proposal.

Srinivasan resisted the resolution and participated in the vote on Chandrasekaran’s proposed third term. No voting took place on the listing proposal at the meeting.

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Tata Trusts Shareholding Explained

SDTT and SRTT are major shareholders in Tata Sons, holding 27.98 per cent and 23.56 per cent, respectively.

The five other shareholding entities under Tata Trusts are:

JRD Tata Trust: 4.01 per cent

Tata Education Trust: 3.73 per cent

Tata Social Welfare Trust: 3.73 per cent

RD Tata Trust: 2.19 per cent

Sarvajanik Seva Trust: 0.10 per cent

With SDTT’s response now submitted, the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner is expected to determine how the complaints will be taken forward. The decision comes as disagreements over Tata Sons’ leadership, governance and potential listing continue to divide stakeholders.