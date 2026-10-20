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English NewsBusinessDussehra Holiday: Markets Shut Today, Three More Non-Trading Days Left This Month

Dussehra Holiday: Markets Shut Today, Three More Non-Trading Days Left This Month

On Monday, the Sensex fell 876.37 points, or 1.17%, to close at 73,852.90, while the Nifty ended 1.11% lower at 22,888.95, as heavy selling in banking and IT stocks weighed on sentiment.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock exchanges closed for Dussehra holiday today.
  • Monday saw Sensex, Nifty fall due to heavy selling.
  • Analysts suggest caution as Nifty shows continued weakness.

Screens across Dalal Street stay dark today. Indian stock exchanges are closed on Tuesday, October 20, for Dussehra, according to the October holiday list, giving traders a midweek pause just as the market had begun to wobble.

The break comes on the heels of a Monday session that few investors would have wanted to carry into a holiday. The Sensex fell 876.37 points, or 1.17%, to close at 73,852.90, while the Nifty ended 1.11% lower at 22,888.95, as heavy selling in banking and information technology stocks weighed on sentiment. Analysts said index traders should remain cautious when trading resumes.

For those with transactions lined up, the holiday list offers a practical reminder: check the trading calendar before scheduling anything, particularly when a planned activity falls close to a holiday or weekend.

Dussehra holiday: three more market closures in October

Dussehra is the only festival-linked closure in the week of October 18 to 24, according to the list. The other non-trading days that week are weekend ones: Sunday, October 18, and Saturday, October 24.

Across the month, the calendar lists 11 non-trading days for October 2026. Nine are weekend closures (October 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and 31), and the other two are festival-linked: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, October 2, and today's Dussehra holiday. That leaves three closures still to come, on October 24, 25 and 31. The next trading session after each one follows the regular market schedule, the list says.

Sensex sheds 876 points; Nifty snaps two-day run

Monday's fall wiped out the gains of the previous two sessions, with the Nifty's two-day winning streak coming to an end. The weakness was visible beyond the headline indices, too: the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended lower by 1.09% and 1.01% respectively.

Private banks, IT weigh; SBI, Adani Ports rise

Selling was broad-based across sectors, with the Nifty Private Bank index emerging as the day's worst performer. IT stocks also declined significantly, adding to the pressure on the benchmarks.

A handful of Sensex constituents held up. SBI and Adani Ports were the top gainers, rising more than 1% each, while L&T, IndiGo and Maruti Suzuki also ended in positive territory. Axis Bank led the decliners, followed by UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Trent, as investors booked profits in several heavyweight stocks.

Nifty outlook

Technical analysts said the Nifty formed a long bearish candlestick on Monday, with selling emerging near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 23,186, measured from the 3 August high to the 8 October low. The index also slipped below the crucial 23,000 support, which they said points to continued weakness.

Immediate support is placed at 22,800-22,820, close to the daily 20-SMA, and a break below 22,650-22,700 could intensify selling, analysts said. They advised treating 22,800 as key support and the 23,000-23,186 zone as resistance, and suggested reviewing long positions built during the recent mean-reversion rally, particularly if the index falls below 22,600.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the Indian stock exchanges closed today?

Indian stock exchanges are closed today, Tuesday, October 20, for the Dussehra holiday. This closure gives traders a midweek pause.

How did the market perform before the holiday?

On Monday, the Sensex fell 876.37 points (1.17%) and the Nifty ended 1.11% lower. Heavy selling in banking and information technology stocks weighed on sentiment.

What other non-trading days are there in October?

Besides Dussehra, October includes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 as a festival-linked closure. There are also nine weekend closures, making a total of 11 non-trading days for the month.

Which sectors experienced heavy selling on Monday?

On Monday, selling was broad-based, with the Nifty Private Bank index emerging as the day's worst performer. Information technology stocks also declined significantly.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Nifty50 October 20 Stock Market Holiday Dussehra Holiday Trading Holidays In October
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