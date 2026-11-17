Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi HC: Corporate guarantees taxable, 1% valuation not mandatory.

GST applies upon issuance; renewals, extensions trigger new tax.

Three distinct periods govern corporate guarantee taxation rules.

Companies must reassess guarantee valuations, documentation, and ITC eligibility.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ruled that companies providing corporate guarantees for loans taken by their subsidiaries are liable to pay goods and services tax (GST), even when they do not charge a fee for the guarantee. However, the court clarified that the government's rule valuing such guarantees at 1% of the loan amount does not impose a compulsory minimum taxable value.

A bench of Justices Anil Khetarpal and Bharat Parashar delivered the ruling while hearing petitions filed by companies including Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd and Azure Power India Pvt. Ltd.

The court held that when a parent company guarantees a bank loan taken by its subsidiary, it provides a service under GST law, irrespective of whether it receives any consideration. By standing behind the loan in the event of a default, the parent company assumes financial responsibility. The subsidiary, in turn, benefits from the parent's financial strength and creditworthiness to secure funding.

However, the bench gave companies the opportunity to establish that the actual value of a corporate guarantee is lower than the 1% benchmark prescribed by the government. If supported by evidence, GST must be calculated on the lower value.

GST Payable When Guarantee Is Issued, Not Every Year

The high court also clarified the point at which GST liability arises. Tax becomes payable when a corporate guarantee is issued and does not become due afresh every year merely because the guarantee continues to remain in force.

However, any renewal, extension or enhancement in the value of a guarantee amounts to a fresh supply of service and attracts GST again.

The court further clarified that invocation of a guarantee by a bank following a subsidiary's default does not trigger an additional GST liability.

Three Time Periods For Corporate Guarantee Taxation

The ruling distinguishes between corporate guarantees issued during three separate periods:

Before July 1, 2017: Guarantees issued before the introduction of GST are not liable to the tax unless they are subsequently renewed, extended or enhanced.

July 1, 2017, to October 25, 2023: Guarantees issued during this period may attract GST, but the 1% valuation rule does not apply.

From October 26, 2023: The 1% valuation rule applies to guarantees executed, renewed, extended or enhanced from this date.

The court set aside tax notices, orders and demands challenged by companies including Sterlite Power Transmission, ReNew, GAIL India, Avaada Energy, Hero Future Energies and Hero Solar Energy, to the extent that they were inconsistent with its findings.

Tax authorities can now reassess the companies' liabilities and issue fresh notices or demands in accordance with the ruling, after providing them an opportunity to be heard.

Companies Must Review Guarantee Valuation, Input Tax Credit

The judgment is expected to prompt businesses to reassess their corporate guarantee arrangements, particularly the valuation of guarantees and the eligibility of recipients to claim input tax credit (ITC), tax experts said.

"The focus should be on proper documentation, valuation and checking ITC eligibility rather than mechanically applying the 1% rate," said Ankit Jain, partner at Ved Jain and Associates, as per a Mint report.

Jigar Doshi, country head, indirect tax practice, Ascentium India, said, "A corporate guarantee can no longer be treated as a formality of lending. Every execution, renewal, extension and enhancement is now a taxable event."

Doshi said companies would also need to maintain records of when guarantees are issued, renewed or extended, gather evidence to support their valuations and review long-term guarantee arrangements.

The ruling is likely to have implications for companies in the power, infrastructure, renewable energy, telecom and roads sectors. Parent companies in these industries frequently provide guarantees for loans raised by special purpose vehicles (SPVs) established to execute projects.

Why The GST Rule On Corporate Guarantees Was Challenged

GST on corporate guarantees has been part of the tax framework since its introduction in 2017. However, the government prescribed a specific valuation mechanism only in October 2023.

At its 52nd meeting on October 7, 2023, the GST Council considered the issue. The government subsequently issued a notification on October 26, introducing a rule that valued corporate guarantees at 1% of the guaranteed amount. A circular issued the following day provided further clarification on its application.

The valuation mechanism led several companies to approach the Delhi High Court. Sterlite Power Transmission, the lead petitioner in the batch, challenged the rule as well as the government's circulars.

While upholding the government's power to introduce the valuation mechanism, the court clarified that the 1% benchmark cannot be treated as a mandatory minimum. Companies can produce evidence to establish a lower open-market value, on which their GST liability would then be calculated.

Delhi HC Ruling Follows Similar Gujarat High Court Judgment

The Delhi High Court's decision follows a similar ruling by the Gujarat High Court in August, which also upheld the levy of GST on corporate guarantees.

The Gujarat High Court, however, held that the 1% valuation rule could not be applied to guarantees issued before October 26, 2023, although GST would apply from that date if such guarantees continued.

Comparing the two judgments, Ranjeet Mahtani, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said, "While the Gujarat High Court upheld the validity of the Rule that requires GST to be paid on 1% of the corporate guarantee amount but, read it down. In effect, it has accorded primacy to the actual consideration where charged; whereas, the Delhi High Court has ruled that 1% valuation rule is acceptable but, a “rebuttable presumption” and not a fixed minimum and so, the taxpayer may present a different and lower taxable value with supportive evidences."

He added, "Eyes are now on the Supreme Court as well, which on 16th November, 2026, admitted the SLP of the taxpayer against the decision of the Gujarat High Court, and granted a stay of the demand."