The Indian benchmark indices declined sharply on Wednesday as the Sensex declined over 500 points to close trade at 82,030 and the Nifty ended 159 points lower to settle at 25,227 at 3:30 PM.

During the early morning session, the Sensex advanced 792.7 points, or 0.96%, to touch 82,897.49 and the Nifty gained 96.30 points to close at 25,387.40 at 9:15 AM.

IT Stocks Lag Amid Global AI Trade Unwinding

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth technology firm, said the latest advance reflected more genuine, broad-based conviction than the previous session, with financial and realty stocks providing strong sectoral leadership alongside continued strength in large-cap shares.

He added that the underperformance of IT stocks, linked to continued weakness in global AI and semiconductor shares, highlighted the need for sector-specific caution despite an improvement in the overall market sentiment.

Geopolitical developments, movements in crude oil prices and currency trends are likely to remain key drivers of near-term market sentiment, Ponmudi said.

Foreign Fund Inflows, Crude Oil Prices In Focus

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.26% higher at USD 92.68 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower. European markets were also trading in negative territory.

US equity markets closed lower on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 2.49%, the S&P 500 declined 1.92%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.41%.

On Monday, the Sensex had climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 82,104.79, while the Nifty gained 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to close at 25,291.10.