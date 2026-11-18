Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government considers cutting share STT, increasing derivative taxes.

High derivative losses fuel calls for capital gains reform.

FICCI proposes restoring LTCG exemption, adjusting STT rates.

The government is considering a proposal to cut the securities transaction tax (STT) on share trading by 50% while increasing taxes on derivatives to discourage speculative activity, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The proposals are among the recommendations being examined by revenue officials ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28. The shortlisted suggestions are expected to be placed before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal had earlier said the Finance Ministry was reviewing suggestions from various stakeholders as part of its pre-Budget consultations.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi, Agrawal said the government was examining concerns and recommendations raised by stakeholders, including those related to capital gains taxation.

He added that different aspects of the capital gains tax regime would be assessed before the government's decision is announced in the Union Budget on February 1, 2027.

What Are Market Participants Demanding?

The proposals are being considered amid growing calls from market participants to address concerns surrounding the taxation of equity investments.

STT is levied on the value of every eligible transaction, irrespective of whether an investor makes a profit or incurs a loss.

Lower taxes on derivatives have encouraged speculative trading, particularly in options, while activity in the cash market has remained relatively subdued.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), nearly 88% of individual traders in equity derivatives incurred losses in the year ended March 2026. Their combined losses stood at around ₹91,700 crore ($10 billion), with options accounting for 92% of the total.

Market participants have also raised concerns about the combined burden of STT and long-term and short-term capital gains taxes, with some calling for the abolition of LTCG tax on equities.

FICCI Seeks Restoration Of LTCG Tax Exemption

Representatives of industry body FICCI met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and proposed restoring the exemption from long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed securities in the Budget to encourage long-term investment.

In 2004, then Finance Minister P Chidambaram abolished LTCG tax on listed securities and introduced STT in its place. The LTCG tax was reintroduced in 2018 by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

In its proposal, FICCI said: "The Government may consider restoring the exemption from LTCG tax on listed securities, as prevailed when STT was introduced in 2004, alongside a calibrated increase in STT on delivery-based transactions to protect some of the government revenues."

What Are The Current LTCG Tax And STT Rates?

Currently, long-term capital gains from equities, mutual funds, property and gold exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year are taxed at 12.5%. The indexation benefit is no longer available.

Short-term capital gains, meanwhile, are taxed at 20%.

The current STT rates on derivatives are:

Equity futures: STT on the sale of equity futures is 0.05%, compared with 0.02% earlier.

Sale of options: STT is 0.15% of the option premium, up from 0.1%.

Exercise of options: The buyer pays STT of 0.15% on the option's intrinsic value, compared with 0.125% previously.

STT on futures and options transactions is payable by the seller, while the buyer is liable to pay it when an option is exercised.