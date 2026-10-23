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English NewsBusinessJio Platforms IPO Draws ₹7.4 Lakh Crore In Bids, Sets New Records In Indian Market

Jio Platforms IPO Draws ₹7.4 Lakh Crore In Bids, Sets New Records In Indian Market

Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO attracted bids worth ₹7.40 lakh crore and over 1.38 crore applications, closing at 22.19 times subscription and setting new records for India’s IPO market.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 09:47 PM (IST)

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) attracted bids worth approximately ₹7.40 lakh crore, including demand from anchor investors, during its three-day subscription period. The ₹30,213-crore issue received more than 1.38 crore applications and closed with an overall subscription of 22.19 times, setting several benchmarks for India’s primary market.

The IPO crossed the full-subscription mark within the first 100 minutes of bidding on October 21. Strong participation from institutional investors, retail applicants and other investor categories contributed to the final demand.

With bidding now complete, attention has shifted to the allotment of shares and the company’s proposed stock market debut.

Jio Platforms IPO Draws ₹7.4 Lakh Crore In Bids, Sets New Records In Indian Market

Jio IPO Receives More Than 1.38 Crore Applications

Jio Platforms recorded more than 1.38 crore applications, making it the first IPO globally to cross the one-crore mark, according to the figures cited for the issue.

The application count exceeded the previous global benchmark by approximately 42%, highlighting the scale of participation across investor categories.

The response places the offering among the most closely watched public issues in the history of the Indian capital market, with both individual investors and institutional participants contributing to demand.

Jio Platforms IPO Draws ₹7.4 Lakh Crore In Bids, Sets New Records In Indian Market

₹30,213-Crore Issue Becomes India’s Largest IPO

With an issue size of ₹30,213 crore, Jio Platforms has set a new record for the largest IPO in India. The offering was structured entirely as a fresh issue of shares, meaning existing shareholders did not sell their holdings through the public offering.

Bidding opened on October 21, with the issue fully subscribed within approximately 100 minutes. Subscription stood at 3.16 times at the end of the first day and increased to 5.57 times by the close of the second day. Demand strengthened further on the final day, taking the overall subscription to 22.19 times.

Institutional Investors Drive Significant Demand

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placed bids worth approximately ₹3.87 lakh crore, and their category was subscribed 70.55 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) category recorded subscription of 14 times.

Non-anchor investors submitted bids worth approximately ₹4.90 lakh crore, while anchor investors indicated demand of around ₹2.50 lakh crore. Combined, the bids amounted to approximately ₹7.40 lakh crore.

These figures reflect the scale of demand for the offering, particularly from large institutional investors. The total value of bids, however, is distinct from the proceeds the company will ultimately receive from the IPO.

Retail Investors and Eligible Shareholders Participate

The retail category received bids for more than 23 crore shares against approximately 8.5 crore shares available, resulting in a subscription of 2.72 times.

The shareholder reservation category, intended for eligible Reliance shareholders, was subscribed 7.60 times, while the employee category recorded a subscription of 2.93 times.

The figures indicate that interest in the offering extended beyond institutional funds to individual investors, eligible shareholders and employees.


Jio Platforms IPO Draws ₹7.4 Lakh Crore In Bids, Sets New Records In Indian Market

Allotment Expected on October 26, Listing on October 28

Following the close of bidding on October 23, the next steps are the finalisation of share allotment and the proposed stock market listing.

According to the scheduled timeline, allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26, while Jio Platforms shares are proposed to list on October 28.

Investors will now await the allotment outcome and the stock’s market debut. The listing will mark the next stage for an IPO that has drawn attention for its size, application count and the scale of investor demand.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPO News Jio Platforms IPO

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