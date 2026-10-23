Denza D9 MPV India Launch Soon: 600km Range, Luxury Features, But What About Price?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BYD's Denza luxury brand unveils D9 MPV November 2026.

D9 electric MPV offers 600km range, premium features.

Positioned between rivals, D9 priced below one crore.

BYD will bring its luxury brand Denza to India with the unveiling of its first car on November 13, 2026. Similar to Lexus for Toyota, Denza is a separate brand, and its first car for India would be the D9 MPV, which rivals the MG M9.

The D9 would be launched as an import in India and will probably be sold through different dealerships rather than just BYD. Denza has been introduced in other markets as well, with India being the next one.





Denza D9: Range, Dimensions And Features

We expect the launch of the all-electric model and not the plug-in hybrid, although the PHEV version will come later. The claimed range for this electric MPV is around 600km.

The D9 is a large car with a length of 5,250 mm, a width of 1,960 mm and a height of 1,920 mm, while the wheelbase is more than 3m. It has a 2+2+3 seating configuration.





The focus would be on the second row, with individual seats featuring built-in massage, legrests and ventilation. The MPV will also get a fridge along with a hotbox. Other features include soft-close doors, zero-gravity seats and more.

Denza D9 Price And Positioning Against MG M9, Toyota Vellfire

The real question is the price and where the D9 will be positioned between the Toyota Vellfire and the MG M9. The MG M9 is priced much lower than the Vellfire, and there is a big gap between them, which is where the Denza will slot in.





It will likely be priced under Rs 1 crore but positioned higher than the MG M9.

Recently, demand for luxury MPVs has been increasing, with buyers seeking the space and luxury that cars like these provide.