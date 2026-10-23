Share Markets End Lower, Midcaps Crash: Sensex Over 100 Points Down, Nifty At 22,600

Indian equity benchmarks ended Friday's session under pressure as a sharp rise in crude oil prices, escalating geopolitical concerns in West Asia and weakness across global markets weighed on investor sentiment. The sell-off intensified during the session, with broader-market stocks witnessing steeper declines than the frontline indices.

The BSE Sensex closed under 73,150, tanking more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 22,600, declining 88 points.

Broader Markets Bear The Brunt Of Selling

Selling pressure spread across market segments as investors reassessed the implications of rising energy costs and global uncertainty.

At noon, the Sensex had fallen 668.98 points, or 0.91%, to 72,580.91, while the Nifty50 stood at 22,420.30. The Nifty MidCap index was down 2.54%, and the Nifty SmallCap index had declined 3.45%.

Metal and realty stocks recorded some of the sharpest sectoral losses, while IT shares showed relative resilience amid the wider downturn.

Crude Oil Surge Raises Inflation Concerns

Oil prices remained a major concern for the domestic market as tensions in West Asia heightened fears of supply disruptions.

Brent crude was trading at $113.78 per barrel in early trade, up 0.77%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.63% to $101.43 per barrel, according to the morning market update.

Higher oil prices can increase India's import bill, put pressure on the rupee and add to inflationary risks. Aviation, paints, chemicals, logistics and other businesses dependent on petroleum-based inputs could face higher costs, while investors will also watch the potential impact on oil marketing companies.

Global Sell-Off Adds To Market Volatility

Overseas cues remained unfavourable after a sharp decline in US technology stocks and weakness across Asian markets.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.60% to 26,008.86, while the S&P 500 declined 1.21% to 7,663.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.02% to 52,867.98.

Asian equities also traded lower on Friday morning, with Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite among the indices registering declines. Concerns about the scale of investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure added to pressure on global technology shares.

FII Selling Remains A Market Watchpoint

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,458.70 crore on October 21, according to the provisional figures supplied. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, purchased shares worth Rs 2,891.32 crore.

The contrasting flows highlight continued domestic institutional support despite overseas selling. Investors will watch the latest figures to assess whether foreign outflows persist amid elevated volatility and global uncertainty.

Jio Platforms IPO Closes

Activity in the primary market also drew attention, with the Rs 30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO entering its final day of subscription on Friday. Paras Healthcare's public issue also reached its final subscription day.