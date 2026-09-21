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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceFestive Season Spending: 5 Things To Check Before Paying Cash Or Taking EMIs

Festive Season Spending: 5 Things To Check Before Paying Cash Or Taking EMIs

Paying upfront with cash is a traditional and straightforward method of purchasing, and ensures you buy only what you can afford today, leaving you free of future monthly liabilities.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Festive spending requires balancing upfront cash and spreading costs.
  • Paying cash avoids interest but risks depleting emergency savings.
  • Spreading costs preserves cash flow but requires disciplined repayment.

By Abirami Mathur Subramanian

The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and giving. It often brings a flurry of planned purchases, from home renovations and electronics to gifts and family travel. Amid the excitement, a primary financial question arises: is it better to pay for these expenses upfront with cash, or should you spread the costs over time? Navigating this choice requires balancing your immediate aspirations with your long-term financial stability. By understanding the merits of both approaches, you can make informed decisions that keep your household budget secure, balanced, and stress-free.

Assessing the true impact on your liquid savings

Paying upfront with cash is a traditional and straightforward method of purchasing. It ensures you buy only what you can afford today, leaving you free of future monthly liabilities and interest charges. However, relying solely on cash can heavily deplete your bank balance. If your festive shopping draws from your emergency fund or regular savings, you may find yourself financially vulnerable after the celebrations end. A robust cash cushion is essential for handling unexpected medical costs or sudden household emergencies. Therefore, before choosing to pay upfront, calculate how much liquid cash you will have left for emergencies.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 21): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

The cash flow benefits of spreading costs

Spreading your costs over time using personal loans or credit card EMIs offers a practical alternative. This approach helps maintain your monthly cash flow by converting a large, one-time expense into smaller, manageable installments. By doing so, you can keep your hard-earned savings intact for emergencies or planned long-term investments. Additionally, structured repayment options allow you to purchase high-value items, like household appliances or digital tools, without facing immediate financial strain. When managed carefully, credit becomes a valuable tool that bridges the gap between your aspirations and your budget.

Evaluating your monthly repayment capacity

While spreading costs provides immediate relief, it requires disciplined planning. Before taking on new monthly commitments, look closely at your existing financial obligations. Calculate your debt-to-income ratio by comparing your current EMI commitments against your monthly net income. It is generally recommended to keep your total EMIs well below 40 per cent of your take-home pay. Adding too many small instalments can quietly clutter your budget, leaving little room for daily operational expenses. Ensuring your monthly budget can comfortably absorb the new repayment is crucial for maintaining peace of mind.

Choosing the right tool for your festive needs

If you decide to spread your costs, selecting the appropriate financial instrument is key. Credit cards are highly convenient for short-term purchases, especially when you can clear the balance within the interest-free grace period. For larger, high-value expenses that require a longer repayment timeline, a structured personal loan may offer more stable interest rates and predictable monthly payouts. Comparing interest rates, processing fees, and loan tenures beforehand ensures you choose an option that aligns with your specific cash flow needs.

Navigating festive expenses is not about choosing one perfect method over another. Instead, it is about finding a balance that suits your unique financial situation. Whether you choose to pay upfront or spread your costs, keeping your long-term financial health in mind ensures a stress-free holiday.

Also Read : Onion Prices Rise 82% In Three Months Ahead Of Festive Season: What’s Behind The Surge?

(The author is Manager, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the primary financial options for covering festive season expenses?

You can either pay for your festive expenses upfront with cash or choose to spread the costs over time. Each approach has its own merits regarding immediate aspirations and long-term financial stability.

What are the risks of paying for festive purchases upfront with cash?

Paying upfront with cash can heavily deplete your bank balance and potentially draw from your emergency fund or regular savings. This could leave you financially vulnerable if unexpected emergencies arise after the celebrations.

How can spreading costs over time be beneficial for festive shopping?

Spreading costs helps maintain your monthly cash flow by converting large, one-time expenses into smaller, manageable installments. This allows you to keep your hard-earned savings intact for emergencies or planned long-term investments.

What should I consider before deciding to spread out the costs of my festive purchases?

Before taking on new monthly commitments, calculate your debt-to-income ratio, ensuring total EMIs are well below 40% of your take-home pay. Also, choose the appropriate financial tool by comparing interest rates, processing fees, and loan tenures.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cash EMIs Festive Season Festive Season Shopping Festive Season Budget
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