Stock Markets Hopeful About Peace Deal, Sensex Gains Over 544 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices Sensex, Nifty closed Tuesday with significant gains.

US-Iran peace deal fuels sentiment; Hormuz reopening expected.

Global markets reacted mixed; crude oil prices held low.

The Indian benchmark indices rose on Tuesday as the Sensex gained 544 points to stelle at over 76,808 and the Nifty rose more than 135 points to close trade at 23,989 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex among the top gainers were stocks such as HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and TCS. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Trent, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, the State Bank of India and Bharat Electronics.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 jumped 0.60 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index rose 2.26 per cent and the Nifty Metal declined 1.55 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 76,500, climbing more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading above 23,900, inching up 53 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Investor Sentiments

Investor attention remains firmly focused on developments in West Asia after US President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement aimed at ending months of conflict.

Focus Turns To Details Of Proposed Agreement

Market participants are now awaiting details of the proposed settlement, which could pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as early as Friday.

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The strategically important shipping route is a key artery for global oil supplies, and any move towards restoring normal operations is expected to ease concerns over energy security and inflation.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded on a mixed note on Tuesday as investors assessed the implications of the reported US-Iran agreement.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded lower, while South Korea's Kospi advanced more than 1 per cent, extending gains seen in global markets after the peace announcement.

The mixed performance suggests investors are adopting a wait-and-watch approach following the recent risk-on rally.

Wall Street Extends Rally

US equities ended sharply higher overnight, with major indices building on gains triggered by easing geopolitical tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted strong advances. Technology stocks led the rally as investors shifted back towards growth-oriented assets amid improving risk sentiment.

The strong performance on Wall Street provided additional support to global equities heading into Tuesday's trading session.

Crude Oil Holds Near Multi-Week Lows

Oil prices showed limited movement after their recent sharp decline.

Brent crude futures were trading around USD 83.20 per barrel, holding near their lowest levels in weeks after the prospect of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased fears of supply disruptions.

For India, softer crude oil prices are seen as a positive development, helping ease inflationary pressures and supporting the country's external balances.

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