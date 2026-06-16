Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adani's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati airports received global architectural recognition.

Navi Mumbai's lotus theme, Guwahati's orchid design honored.

Awards highlight architectural excellence, innovation, sustainability, passenger experience.

Two airports operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) have been included in the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026, earning international recognition for their architecture, design and passenger experience.

The airports recognised are Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati.

The Prix Versailles is an annual global architecture and design award presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Since 2015, the awards have recognised airports and terminals that combine architectural excellence, innovation, sustainability and functionality.

Two Indian Airports On Global Shortlist

According to the organisers, Navi Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 was selected for its lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design language and integration of technology, art and functionality.





Meanwhile, Terminal 2 of Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport was recognised for a design inspired by the Bamboo Orchid, reflecting the biodiversity and cultural identity of the Northeast region.

The terminal's architecture incorporates biophilic design elements while focusing on sustainability and operational efficiency.





Recognition For Design And Sustainability

The Prix Versailles awards highlight projects that bring together architecture, innovation, sustainability and passenger comfort.

The organisers said the selected airports represent contemporary architectural creations that go beyond conventional infrastructure design and contribute to a broader vision of public spaces.





The recognition also reflects the growing emphasis within the aviation sector on creating airports that combine operational requirements with environmental considerations and local cultural identity.

Airports From Across The World Featured

The 2026 list includes airports and terminals from several countries, including Guangzhou in China, Frankfurt am Main in Germany, Kandal Stueng in Cambodia, Pittsburgh in the United States and San Diego in the United States.





Projects included on the shortlist will now be considered for three World Titles, Prix Versailles, Interior and Exterior, which are scheduled to be announced later this year.

Focus On Next-Generation Aviation Infrastructure

AAHL said the recognition reflects its focus on developing airport infrastructure centred on design, sustainability and passenger experience. The company operates multiple airports across India and has been expanding its aviation portfolio through new projects and terminal upgrades.

The inclusion of Navi Mumbai and Guwahati on the Prix Versailles 2026 list comes as India continues to invest heavily in airport modernisation and capacity expansion to meet growing passenger demand.



