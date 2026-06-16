Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Make Prix Versailles 2026 List Of World's Most Beautiful Airports

AAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Make Prix Versailles 2026 List Of World's Most Beautiful Airports

Navi Mumbai International Airport and Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport have been included in the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Adani's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati airports received global architectural recognition.
  • Navi Mumbai's lotus theme, Guwahati's orchid design honored.
  • Awards highlight architectural excellence, innovation, sustainability, passenger experience.

Two airports operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) have been included in the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026, earning international recognition for their architecture, design and passenger experience.

The airports recognised are Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati.

The Prix Versailles is an annual global architecture and design award presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Since 2015, the awards have recognised airports and terminals that combine architectural excellence, innovation, sustainability and functionality.

Two Indian Airports On Global Shortlist

According to the organisers, Navi Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 was selected for its lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design language and integration of technology, art and functionality.


AAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Make Prix Versailles 2026 List Of World's Most Beautiful Airports

Meanwhile, Terminal 2 of Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport was recognised for a design inspired by the Bamboo Orchid, reflecting the biodiversity and cultural identity of the Northeast region.

The terminal's architecture incorporates biophilic design elements while focusing on sustainability and operational efficiency.


AAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Make Prix Versailles 2026 List Of World's Most Beautiful Airports

Recognition For Design And Sustainability

The Prix Versailles awards highlight projects that bring together architecture, innovation, sustainability and passenger comfort.

The organisers said the selected airports represent contemporary architectural creations that go beyond conventional infrastructure design and contribute to a broader vision of public spaces.


AAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Make Prix Versailles 2026 List Of World's Most Beautiful Airports

The recognition also reflects the growing emphasis within the aviation sector on creating airports that combine operational requirements with environmental considerations and local cultural identity.

Airports From Across The World Featured

The 2026 list includes airports and terminals from several countries, including Guangzhou in China, Frankfurt am Main in Germany, Kandal Stueng in Cambodia, Pittsburgh in the United States and San Diego in the United States.


AAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Make Prix Versailles 2026 List Of World's Most Beautiful Airports

Projects included on the shortlist will now be considered for three World Titles, Prix Versailles, Interior and Exterior, which are scheduled to be announced later this year.

Focus On Next-Generation Aviation Infrastructure

AAHL said the recognition reflects its focus on developing airport infrastructure centred on design, sustainability and passenger experience. The company operates multiple airports across India and has been expanding its aviation portfolio through new projects and terminal upgrades.

The inclusion of Navi Mumbai and Guwahati on the Prix Versailles 2026 list comes as India continues to invest heavily in airport modernisation and capacity expansion to meet growing passenger demand.


AAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Make Prix Versailles 2026 List Of World's Most Beautiful Airports

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Indian airports were recognized by the Prix Versailles awards?

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati were recognized. Both are operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

What is the Prix Versailles award?

The Prix Versailles is an annual global architecture and design award presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Since 2015, it has recognized airports and terminals for architectural excellence, innovation, sustainability, and functionality.

Why were Navi Mumbai and Guwahati airports recognized?

NMIA's Terminal 1 was noted for its lotus-inspired architecture and futuristic design. Guwahati's Terminal 2 was recognized for its Bamboo Orchid-inspired design, reflecting local biodiversity, cultural identity, and biophilic elements.

When will the final Prix Versailles World Titles be announced?

The shortlisted projects, including the two Indian airports, will now be considered for three World Titles: Prix Versailles, Interior, and Exterior. These final awards are scheduled to be announced later this year.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Adani Adani Airports Navi Mumbai Airport Prix Versailles 2026 Adani Airports Holdings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
AAHL's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Make Prix Versailles 2026 List Of World's Most Beautiful Airports
Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Named Among World's Most Beautiful Airports In 2026
Business
Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Vs E20: Is The Extra Rs 86,000 Worth It?
Maruti Wagon R Flex Fuel Vs E20: Is The Extra Rs 86,000 Worth It?
Business
FPI Ownership In Indian Equities Hits 15-Year Low. What's Driving The Exit?
Foreign Investors Are Reconsidering India, Not Just Rebalancing Portfolios
Business
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (June 16): Check City-Wise Rates As Oil Prices Fall After US-Iran Deal
Oil Prices Have Fallen. So Why Haven't Petrol Prices Changed Yet? Check Rates Across Major Cities
Advertisement

Videos

G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
PUNJAB: Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann “Guilty” and “Anti-Panth”
POLITICS: Speaker Om Birla to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Verdict
NATIONAL: PM Modi Writes to Gram Pradhans Ahead of Yoga Day
POLITICS: Lok Sabha Speaker to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget