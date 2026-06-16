Oil Prices Fall To Three-Month Low. What Happens Next Depends On Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crude oil prices tumbled on easing US-Iran tensions.

Diplomacy continues as analysts revise oil price forecasts.

Weakening global demand and future supply challenges persist.

Global oil markets are suddenly confronting a very different reality.

After months of supply fears, geopolitical risk premiums and disruption across one of the world's most important energy corridors, crude oil prices have tumbled to their lowest levels in more than three months as traders bet on a possible easing of tensions between the United States and Iran.

The shift has been swift.

Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) both extended losses on Tuesday, building on a sharp sell-off triggered by signs of progress towards a broader peace agreement in West Asia.

Yet while markets are celebrating the prospect of additional oil supplies returning to the system, analysts warn that several crucial questions remain unanswered.

Oil Falls To Lowest Level Since March

By Tuesday morning, Brent crude futures had slipped $1.44, or 1.7 per cent, to $81.73 per barrel, marking their lowest level since March 10.

US WTI crude also dropped $1.55, or 1.9 per cent, to $79.20 per barrel, matching a three-month low, reported Reuters.

The decline follows an even steeper fall a day earlier, when oil prices plunged nearly 5 per cent after US President Donald Trump announced that a memorandum of understanding had been signed to end the conflict involving Iran.

Although the full details of the agreement have not yet been released, markets interpreted the announcement as a signal that energy supplies disrupted by the conflict could soon begin flowing more normally.

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Diplomacy Moves To The Next Stage

While the initial announcement sparked enthusiasm across financial markets, negotiations are far from over.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday that Tehran and Washington would begin another round of talks in Switzerland on Friday aimed at securing a final agreement.

However, he also cautioned that any Israeli military action in Lebanon or continued Israeli presence on Lebanese territory could violate the interim arrangement.

The comments underscore a reality that traders have become increasingly familiar with over the past several months: geopolitical risks may be easing, but they have not disappeared.

Wall Street Revises Its Oil Outlook

The changing market backdrop is already prompting major financial institutions to revisit their forecasts.

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter Brent crude projection to $80 per barrel from $90 and reduced its average 2027 estimate to $75 from $80. The investment bank now expects Gulf oil exports to return to pre-conflict levels by the end of July, earlier than its previous forecast of late August.

The revised outlook reflects growing confidence that supply disruptions may prove less severe and shorter-lived than initially feared.

Demand Concerns Add To Price Pressure

The decline in crude prices is not being driven by geopolitics alone. Several indicators suggest that underlying demand conditions have weakened in recent weeks, adding another layer of pressure to the market.

Morgan Stanley analysts noted that multiple physical-market indicators are pointing towards softer oil demand.

One of the clearest examples comes from China.

The world's largest crude importer recorded a 29 per cent fall in oil imports during May, with volumes dropping to their lowest level in eight years. Imports of Saudi crude are also expected to decline further in July.

For traders, weaker demand from China reduces the market's ability to absorb additional supplies that could return once Hormuz reopens.

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The Market's Real Test Is Still Ahead

Despite the recent optimism, analysts caution that the most difficult phase of the agreement may still lie ahead.

According to Suvro Sarkar, Head of Energy Research at DBS Bank, the first stage of the deal, including the Geneva signing and extension of the ceasefire, is relatively straightforward.

The next stage will be scrutinised much more closely.

Markets are particularly focused on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the US naval blockade affecting Iranian ports and vessels.

"Anything other than a clean simultaneous unlock will mean renewed volatility in oil prices," Sarkar said.

"Given the trust deficit so far, it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next couple of weeks."

What It Means For India

For India, one of the world's largest energy importers, lower crude prices could eventually translate into reduced import costs, lower inflationary pressures and improved fiscal flexibility. However, much depends on whether the current diplomatic momentum results in a durable agreement.

For now, oil markets appear to be pricing in optimism.