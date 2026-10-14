Rupee Rises 1.5% In Two Sessions: How RBI Measures Are Curbing Dollar Demand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rupee sharply recovered as RBI introduced new market measures.

RBI provided dollar window for oil firms; restricted forex derivatives.

Hedging costs increased; Governor signals potential further market action.

The rupee has staged a sharp recovery after the Reserve Bank of India introduced a series of measures to curb dollar demand and speculative currency positions, with the currency gaining around 1.5 per cent over the past two sessions. After coming close to the psychologically important Rs 97 per US dollar level last week, the currency has turned sharply higher following a series of measures unveiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The rupee gained about 1 per cent on Monday and strengthened another 0.5 per cent on Tuesday, closing at Rs 95.28 per US dollar.

It was expected to extend the recovery on Wednesday, with traders looking for an opening around Rs 95.04 to Rs 95.12. The move is notable because the RBI has not simply stepped into the market and sold dollars. Instead, it has targeted some of the sources that have been creating persistent demand for the US currency.

RBI Takes Oil Companies Out of the Spot Market

The most visible measure is a special dollar window for three large state-run oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Under the arrangement, the RBI will meet their entire daily dollar requirements through designated banks. The facility became effective on October 12 and will remain in place until further notice. Oil companies are among India's biggest regular buyers of dollars because crude oil imports have to be paid for in foreign currency. When they buy dollars in the spot market, they add to demand just when the rupee is already under pressure.

The new arrangement effectively takes this recurring demand away from the regular spot market. The companies still need dollars, but their purchases no longer have to compete with other buyers in the same pool. This is particularly useful at a time when crude oil prices remain elevated and geopolitical tensions have increased concerns about India's import bill.

Also Read : Wholesale Inflation At 11.39%: Fuel, Food, And Factory Prices All Climb In September

RBI Goes After Speculative Forex Bets

The central bank has also tightened the rules governing rupee-linked foreign-exchange derivatives. One major change is the restriction on rebooking cancelled INR-linked foreign-exchange derivative contracts. If a contract is cancelled after the new directions came into force, authorised dealers cannot simply allow the user to rebook it. Rollover at maturity continues to be permitted under existing rules. The RBI has also sharply reduced the threshold for certain foreign-exchange derivative transactions undertaken without establishing the underlying exposure. That limit has been cut from USD 100 million to USD 5 million.

The same USD 5 million threshold has been applied to relevant exchange-traded currency derivative positions involving the rupee. The message is fairly straightforward: the forex market is meant primarily to help businesses hedge genuine currency exposure, not become a place for large speculative positions betting on where the rupee will move next.

A 20 Per Cent Cash Reserve Makes Hedging Costlier

The RBI has introduced another measure that has attracted considerable attention - the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR).

For eligible INR-linked foreign-exchange derivative contracts exceeding USD 2 million, authorised dealers are required to maintain a cash reserve with the RBI equal to 20 per cent of the rupee equivalent of the transaction's notional value. The requirement applies to contracts used to hedge current-account exposures where the customer is purchasing foreign currency against the rupee. This effectively makes some forms of hedging more expensive.

Banks have already raised concerns about the measure, arguing that the cash requirement could tie up liquidity and increase the cost passed on to corporate customers. Industry participants have also sought clarity on some aspects of the rule. That tension is important. The RBI wants to discourage speculative demand without making it unnecessarily difficult for genuine importers and businesses to protect themselves from currency volatility.

Why Did the Rupee Respond So Quickly? The currency market tends to react not just to the amount of dollars being supplied, but also to the signal sent by the central bank. The central bank has shown that it is willing to address the problem from multiple angles by redirecting oil-related dollar demand, making certain derivative positions more expensive and restricting the ability to repeatedly cancel and rebook contracts.

There are also signs that the RBI has been active in the spot market. Reuters reported that likely intervention by the central bank, through state-run banks, amplified the impact of the new measures. Together, these actions have changed the near-term demand-supply equation for the rupee.

Governor Signals That More Action Could Follow

The RBI's latest move has also been reinforced by comments from Governor Sanjay Malhotra. In an Interview, Malhotra said the central bank could take further steps if necessary to curb speculative activity and ensure orderly movement in the foreign-exchange market. Importantly, he said the RBI is not targeting a particular exchange-rate level. The objective, according to the Governor, is to prevent excessive volatility and one-sided speculative bets from overwhelming normal market forces.

He also rejected the idea that the latest measures amount to capital controls. Capital-account transactions remain outside the customer-level FERR requirement, and foreign investors continue to be able to bring money into and take money out of India. That distinction matters because the RBI is trying to influence the behaviour of the currency market without restricting legitimate cross-border investment flows.

Also read : Sugar Quota Released Early Ahead Of Diwali: Centre Allots 1.4 Million Tonnes As Prices Rise

The Recovery Comes After a Difficult Run

The RBI's intervention comes after a particularly difficult period for the rupee. The currency had moved close to Rs 97 per US dollar, despite the RBI raising the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent earlier in October.

High crude prices have been a major problem. India imports a large share of its crude requirement, so an increase in oil prices immediately raises the country's demand for dollars. At the same time, foreign capital outflows have added to pressure on the currency. This has made the RBI's job more complicated because it is dealing with both higher import-related dollar demand and weaker capital-flow support.

But the RBI Cannot Fix Every Problem

The RBI can influence the timing and intensity of dollar demand. It can intervene in the spot market and change the rules governing derivatives. What it cannot control directly is the price of crude oil, global bond yields, the strength of the US dollar or foreign investors' appetite for Indian assets. There is also the question of foreign-exchange reserves.

India's reserves had already fallen from their record level as the RBI used its balance sheet to smooth the currency's decline. So, while the latest measures can provide a strong short-term cushion, keeping the rupee on a sustained recovery path will require the broader pressure on India's external accounts to ease.

What Happens Next?

The rupee has moved decisively away from the Rs 97 zone, while the market has received a clear warning that the central bank is prepared to act if speculative pressure becomes excessive. The next test will be whether the currency can hold its gains once the initial impact of the RBI's measures fades. Oil prices will remain crucial. So will foreign portfolio flows and the US dollar's global direction.

If those factors turn more favourable, the RBI's latest measures could give the rupee enough breathing room to stabilise. If they do not, the central bank has already indicated that its toolkit is far from exhausted. For currency traders, the message is clear. The RBI may not be defending a particular number, but it is clearly unwilling to allow one-way pressure and speculative positioning to dictate the pace of the rupee's movement.