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English NewsBusinessWholesale Inflation At 11.39%: Fuel, Food, And Factory Prices All Climb In September

Wholesale Inflation At 11.39%: Fuel, Food, And Factory Prices All Climb In September

The sharpest move came from the fuel and power basket, where WPI inflation stood at 25.85% in September, compared with 22.93% a month earlier.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's wholesale inflation accelerated to 11.39% in September.
  • Pressure from fuel, manufactured goods, and food prices increased.
  • West Asia conflict and blockades fueled the rising prices.

Wholesale prices in India rose faster in September, with inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) touching 11.39%, up from 9.92% in August, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The figures, put out by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, show pressure building across the board rather than in any single corner of the economy, with food, manufactured goods and fuel all contributing to the rise.

Fuel and power continue to set the pace

The sharpest move came from the fuel and power basket, where WPI inflation stood at 25.85% in September, compared with 22.93% a month earlier. It remains by some distance the highest reading among the three major groups.

Mineral oils, which include petroleum products, were among the main drivers of overall inflation during the month, the ministry said. Crude petroleum and natural gas, along with coal and lignite, were also named among the contributors.

Also read : Sugar Quota Released Early Ahead Of Diwali: Centre Allots 1.4 Million Tonnes As Prices Rise

Factory-gate prices hit a series high

Manufactured items recorded WPI inflation of 9.76% in September, the highest in the series and up from 8.37% in August, as per the data.

According to the ministry, the manufacture of basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, rubber and plastic products and electrical equipment were among the segments that pushed prices higher.

Food inflation at the wholesale level also quickened, rising to 8.66% in September from 7.05% in August. Food articles were identified by the ministry as one of the drivers of the overall WPI increase.

A year shaped by events in West Asia

The WPI has been trending upwards since the start of the current fiscal year, a movement linked to the war in West Asia and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is the route through which most of India's crude oil is imported.

The disruption, according to the report, has raised global crude and fertiliser costs, which in turn have spilled over into food and other commodity prices.

What it means for policy and the household budget

The wholesale numbers arrive days after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee raised the benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% last week.

Retail inflation data released earlier this week pointed in the same direction. Consumer price inflation climbed to 5.54% in September, a 23-month high, from 4.83% in August, driven by a sharp rise in food prices.

Also Read : LTCG Tax, STT, And Equity Taxation: What Nirmala Sitharaman Said Ahead Of Budget Talks

September's wholesale inflation at a glance

Category August September
Overall WPI inflation 9.92% 11.39%
Food index 7.05% 8.66%
Manufactured items 8.37% 9.76%
Fuel and power 22.93% 25.85%

 

Input By : PTI

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's wholesale price index (WPI) inflation in September?

India's WPI inflation reached 11.39% in September, an increase from 9.92% in August. This indicates a faster rise in wholesale prices across the economy.

Which sectors primarily contributed to the rise in September's WPI inflation?

Food, manufactured goods, and fuel all contributed to the rise. The fuel and power basket showed the sharpest increase, with WPI inflation at 25.85%.

What caused the recent upward trend in India's WPI?

The WPI's upward trend is linked to the war in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This disruption raised global crude and fertiliser costs, impacting prices.

How did manufactured goods inflation perform in September?

Manufactured items recorded a WPI inflation of 9.76% in September, marking the highest in the series. This is an increase from 8.37% in August.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
WPI Fuel Fuel Prices Food Prices Wholesale Inflation INFLATION Wholesale Inflation Rises In September
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