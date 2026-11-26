India and the US have been negotiating a trade deal for the past few months. At times, there have been reports of a possible reduction in tariffs, while on other occasions, the US has threatened to increase duties on Indian goods. Amid these developments, the US has now raised questions about India's manufacturing policies.

The US has expressed concerns over what it considers excessive production in India. It alleges that government policies have led to production exceeding demand across several sectors.

On this basis, the US has proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods. However, if India reaches a trade deal with the US, the rate could come down to 17%. The Indian government has outright rejected the US allegations. For now, this is only a proposal and has not been implemented.

What Has The US Said?

On November 25, 2026, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) came forward with a proposal that could impose tariffs of up to 25% on goods imported from India. The proposed rate will also take into account the existing Section 301 tariffs, while certain products will be exempted.

The USTR alleges that India's policies encourage excess production capacity, hurting American companies. If India fails to reach a trade deal with the US, the tariff rate could go up to 25%. Vietnam is the only country facing a higher proposed rate, with tariffs of up to 35%.

India is not the only country facing such allegations from the US. A total of 14 economies have been targeted under the proposed action, including China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Cambodia.

Why Is The US Concerned About Excess Production?

The US refers to this problem as 'structural excess capacity'. In simple terms, it means a country has the ability to manufacture far more goods than its domestic and international markets can absorb.

The US argues that when factories produce more than required with the help of government support and subsidies, companies are left with surplus inventory.

To sell this excess stock, they turn to overseas markets and export goods at lower prices. This makes it difficult for American companies to compete. According to the US, this directly affects its factories, businesses and jobs.

In India's case, the USTR has questioned government schemes aimed at boosting manufacturing, labour protections, government control over credit and policies related to market access. The US alleges that India has not taken adequate steps to address the problem of excess production capacity globally.

The USTR has specifically identified pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar energy and the information and communications technology (ICT) sectors as being particularly affected by this problem.

Make In India And PLI Schemes Also Under US Scrutiny

The US report also mentions initiatives such as Make in India, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

According to the USTR, through these initiatives, the Indian government is setting ambitious targets to increase manufacturing and exports.

The report states that the PLI scheme allocated around $21 billion over five years across 14 sectors.

However, there is an interesting aspect to the report. It acknowledges that India may not have achieved its own manufacturing capacity targets.

The US has previously raised concerns about India's solar sector. When it launched its investigation in March, the USTR had claimed that India's solar module manufacturing capacity was nearly three times its domestic demand. It had also alleged excess production capacity in the petrochemical and steel sectors.

What Is Section 301 Under Which The US Is Proposing Tariffs?

Section 301 is a provision of the US Trade Act of 1974. It allows the Office of the United States Trade Representative to investigate policies of other countries that Washington considers harmful to American businesses.

If an investigation concludes that a country's policies are hurting US businesses, Washington can take action, including imposing tariffs.

The US has invoked this provision in the past as well. During its trade dispute with China in 2018, Washington imposed tariffs of up to 25% on Chinese goods worth around $370 billion under Section 301.

How Much Will The Tariff Actually Increase?

To understand the latest proposal, it is important to look at the existing tariff structure.

At present, most Indian goods are subject to an additional 10% tariff. This was imposed over the issue of India's failure to prohibit imports of goods made using forced labour.

Initially, a 12.5% tariff had been proposed. However, after India restricted imports of such goods, the rate was reduced to the 10% category. This tariff has been in effect since July 24, 2026.

The new tariff proposed by the US will not be added separately on top of the existing 10% levy. The USTR proposal takes the existing Section 301 tariffs into account while calculating the new rate. This means that if a trade deal is not reached, the overall tariff burden under Section 301 could increase from the existing 10% to as much as 25%.

In other words, this would amount to an increase of 15 percentage points. However, if India reaches a trade deal with the US, the rate could be limited to 17%, which would be seven percentage points higher than the existing rate.

It is important to note that these tariffs are separate from regular customs duties.

Which Goods Will Be Exempted And Which Sectors Could Be Affected?

The US has excluded certain products from the proposal. Goods already subject to tariffs under Section 232 will be exempted from the new proposal. These include steel, aluminium and copper products, automobiles and their parts, wood products, patented medicines and semiconductors.

Additionally, the USTR has released a long list of exempted products under Annex A.

An initial examination of this list suggests that products such as smartphones, computers, crude oil, coal, tea, coffee, spices, gold and silver are among those that could be exempted.

However, ready-made garments, gems and jewellery, and shrimp do not appear on this list. If this remains the case, sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and seafood could face greater pressure. These industries employ a large number of people and have a significant presence of small and medium-sized businesses.

Where Does India Stand Compared To Other Countries?

The impact of these tariffs on India will not depend solely on the duties imposed on Indian goods. It will also depend on the tariffs faced by competing countries exporting to the US.

According to the proposal, Vietnam could face tariffs of up to 35%, which may come down to 20% if a trade deal is reached. For Singapore, the rate could be reduced from 20% to 10%.

China faces a proposal for an additional 20% tariff over and above its existing duties. However, a US official has reportedly said that the rate could have gone up to 40% if negotiations with China had not been underway.

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand could face tariffs of up to 18%. The proposed rate for the European Union is 15%, while Japan and South Korea could also face tariffs of up to 15%. In the case of these countries, the standard Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duties will also be factored into the calculations.

This means that without a trade deal, India could face higher tariffs than competitors such as Bangladesh. This is particularly concerning for the textile industry.

However, if India manages to secure the proposed 17% rate, its position could improve to some extent. That said, the method of calculating tariffs differs across countries, so these rates should not be compared directly without considering the differences.

How Important Is The US Market For India?

The US is India's largest buyer of goods. Therefore, any increase in tariffs could affect India's exports to the American market.

According to Commerce Ministry data, India's exports to the US increased by 11.1% to $50.81 billion between April and September 2026. During the corresponding period last year, exports stood at $45.73 billion.

Imports from the US also increased to $32.33 billion during this period.

According to a report citing an Indian trade official, India's exports to the US reached $59.52 billion between April and October 2026.

In such a scenario, making Indian goods more expensive in the US market could affect the competitiveness of Indian exporters.

How Has The Indian Government Responded?

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a statement on the night of November 25, saying that the government had taken note of the USTR notice and was examining it.

The ministry said India had cooperated with the US throughout the investigation. It added that India's position had been clear from the beginning: there is no structural excess capacity in any sector of the country.

The government maintained that trade-related issues of this nature should be resolved through the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

On November 15, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had also said that Indian goods would receive preferential access to the American market, with lower tariffs than those imposed on competing countries.

What Is The Status Of The India-US Trade Deal?

The two countries had agreed on an interim framework in February, under which a tariff rate of 18% was decided for Indian goods. However, the US Supreme Court subsequently struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

This effectively removed the legal basis for the 18% rate agreed upon in February.

On November 13, a report citing an official said the US had assured India that it would receive lower tariffs than competing countries under the trade deal. According to the same official, the first phase of the agreement would cover trade in goods only. Issues related to services would be discussed at a later stage.

Written comments on the US proposal can be submitted until January 5, 2027. Hearings are scheduled to begin on January 25. No date has been announced for the implementation of the proposed tariffs so far.

This means the next decision will be taken only after the submissions on the proposal have been considered and the hearings scheduled for January have been conducted.

For now, India has two options: negotiate with the US to secure the proposed 17% tariff rate or strongly present its case against the proposed duties.