Dalal Street Cautious After Thursday's Bumper Rally: Sensex Up 50 Points, Nifty Over 23K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened slightly higher, global cues buoyed sentiment.

Asian markets rallied, tech recovery, and Wall Street gains supported.

Crude oil prices declined, easing inflation; experts predict market continuation.

Indian equity benchmark indices experienced a wary start on Friday, October 16, following a strong rally in the previous session. Gains across Asian markets, a recovery in technology stocks and declining crude oil prices supported sentiment, while investors continued to monitor global developments and technical levels.

The BSE Sensex climbed over 50 points and crossed 74,350, while the NSE Nifty50 rose merely 36 points and traded above 23k, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Opening For Dalal Street

The GIFT Nifty pointed towards further gains for domestic equities, trading at 23,082, up 96 points in early deals. The indication came as crude oil prices extended their decline and Asian markets moved higher.

At around 9:08 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,354.49, up 38.88 points, or 0.05 per cent. The Nifty50 climbed more than 50 points and crossed 23,050, around the same time.

The positive cues followed a strong performance on Thursday, when benchmark indices rallied sharply. The Nifty gained 375 points, while the Sensex advanced 1,534 points.

Investors will now look for signs that the momentum can continue, while tracking global equity movements, commodity prices and key technical levels.

Asian Markets Rally As Chip Stocks Recover

Asian equity markets traded higher on Friday as investors returned to semiconductor stocks following several sessions of selling triggered by concerns over valuations linked to artificial intelligence (AI).

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.8 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI climbed 2.72 per cent, reflecting a recovery in regional technology shares.

The rebound followed a positive session on Wall Street, where investors reassessed technology stocks after the recent weakness.

Wall Street Ends Higher

US markets closed mostly higher overnight, providing support to global risk sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.08 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent higher.

The performance offered some relief after concerns surrounding AI-related investments had weighed on technology stocks in recent sessions.

Crude Oil Extends Decline

Crude oil prices continued to ease in Asian trade as investors assessed the possibility of the US relaxing restrictions on the so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers.

On the Intercontinental Exchange, Brent crude futures for December delivery declined 0.32 per cent to $105.59 per barrel.

Lower oil prices could provide some support to Indian equities by easing concerns over imported inflation and the country's energy import bill. However, crude prices remain an important variable for the domestic market given their influence on inflation, the rupee and corporate costs.

Gold And Silver Trade Higher

Precious metals were trading in positive territory in early deals.

Gold futures rose 0.09 per cent, while silver futures advanced 0.38 per cent, as investors monitored global market conditions and developments affecting commodity prices.

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Expert View: Nifty Support At 22,800, Resistance At 23,100

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said benchmark indices staged a strong rally on Thursday, with the Nifty gaining 375 points and the Sensex rising 1,534 points.

He noted that the IT and private banking indices advanced more than 1.50 per cent, while the PSU Bank and Media indices declined nearly 1.5 per cent, despite the broader market's strong performance.

From a technical perspective, Chouhan said the market's move above the 22,800 level on the Nifty and 73,700 on the Sensex strengthened the upward momentum. The formation of a long bullish candle on the daily chart and an uptrend continuation pattern on intraday charts also point towards the possibility of further gains, he said.

Chouhan described the near-term outlook as positive but advised traders to remain selective. He said buying on intraday dips and selling during rallies could be an appropriate strategy for day traders.

On the downside, he identified 22,875 and 22,800 on the Nifty, alongside 74,000 and 73,700 on the Sensex, as important support levels. On the upside, resistance is expected around 23,100-23,200 on the Nifty and 74,500-74,800 on the Sensex.

He cautioned that a fall below 22,800 on the Nifty and 73,700 on the Sensex could weaken market sentiment, potentially prompting traders to reconsider long positions.