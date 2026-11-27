Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held the first pre-Budget consultation dedicated exclusively to young people and Gen-Z representatives as the government began preparing the Union Budget for 2027-28. The two-hour interaction marked the 13th and final meeting in this year's stakeholder consultation series.

Participants from diverse professional, academic and social backgrounds shared recommendations on issues ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and research funding to employment and skill development. The meeting also saw representation from different parts of the country, including the Northeast, with women accounting for nearly half of the participants.

AI Infrastructure And Research Funding Take Centre Stage

Investment in emerging technologies was among the key demands raised during the consultation. Participants called for greater government support for AI infrastructure, research and innovation, and the development of technology ecosystems to strengthen India's preparedness for future technological advancements.

The discussions also touched upon the need to improve sports infrastructure and encourage domestic manufacturing of sports equipment.

Another issue highlighted was the disconnect between academic curricula and industry requirements. Participants stressed that educational institutions should align their teaching and training programmes with changing market demands to improve graduates' employment prospects.

The PM Internship Scheme was also discussed, with suggestions to make the initiative more attractive and effective in equipping young people with skills relevant to the job market.

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Job Creation And Skill Development Among Key Demands

Employment opportunities and workforce preparedness featured prominently in the discussions. Participants emphasised the importance of expanding training infrastructure and updating existing skilling programmes to help workers adapt to technology-led changes across industries.

According to Moneycontrol, one of the participants described the interaction as highly engaging, noting that all 22 attendees were given sufficient time to present their views.

The participant also expressed satisfaction that their recommendations would be considered as part of the government's Budget preparation process.

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Finance Ministry Concludes Stakeholder Consultations

The youth-focused interaction brought this year's pre-Budget consultation series to a close. While the Finance Ministry traditionally engages with economists, industry representatives, farmers, financial institutions and trade unions, this year's exercise included a dedicated platform for young people.

The consultations began on November 16 with a meeting involving economists. Subsequent discussions covered agriculture and rural development, manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, capital markets, banking and financial services, information technology, infrastructure, energy and sustainability.

Other areas taken up during the exercise included employment, labour, healthcare, social issues, research, higher education, school education and skilling.

The recommendations gathered from these meetings are expected to inform the government's policy priorities as Sitharaman works towards finalising the Union Budget 2027-28, which is scheduled to be presented in February 2027.