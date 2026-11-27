Bengaluru: The government aims to establish 1,300 Karnataka Public Schools within two months, an initiative expected to give the state national prominence in education, Minister S Madhu Bangarappa said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the International Education and Skills Conference and Exhibition here, Bangarappa said the Karnataka government was giving top priority to improving the quality of education and learning outcomes among children.

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Each subject in Karnataka Public Schools would have a dedicated teacher, he said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) education would be introduced from Class 3, while computer education would be made available from the primary level, he said, according to a release.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is providing financial assistance for the development of KPS institutions, which would be established at a total cost of Rs 4,500 crore, including the state government's contribution, the School Education and Literacy minister said.

The proposed schools would offer education from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to Pre-University Course (PUC) under a single campus.

The government plans to provide free bus facilities for students as well, he added.

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KPS institutions would also have music and theatre teachers to foster children's overall development, while efforts would be made to instil human values and an appreciation of culture and heritage among students, he said.

Bangarappa said the government was also prioritising skill development to equip students with the necessary skills to become self-reliant and improve their employment prospects after completing their education.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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