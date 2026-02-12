Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBig Relief For Bank Customers? RBI Proposes Ban On Mis-Selling, Incentives And Unwanted Calls

Big Relief For Bank Customers? RBI Proposes Ban On Mis-Selling, Incentives And Unwanted Calls

The central bank also proposed that banks should call customers only after getting their consent and restrict to doing so in office hours itself.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Banks should refrain from placing any incentives which may lead to mis-selling of any product or service, the Reserve Bank proposed on Wednesday.

In its draft amendment directions for advertising, marketing and sales of financial products and services by regulated entities, the central bank also proposed that banks should call customers only after getting their consent and restrict to doing so in office hours itself.

"A bank shall ensure that its policies and practices neither create incentives for mis-selling nor encourage employees/DSAs (direct sales agents) to 'push' the sale of products/services," the RBI said.

Examples of this would be organizing competitions among business units for sale of products or services, earmarking specific days for targeted selling, it said.

"It shall be ensured specifically that no incentive is directly/indirectly received by the employees engaged in marketing/sales of third-party products/services from the third-party," it said.

The draft also proposes that a bank should not be allowed bundle the sale of any third-party product or service with any of its own product or service, and added that a customer should be given the choice to choose between options from various companies.

In cases where mis-selling is established, banks will have to refund the entire amount paid by the customer for purchase of the product or service and also compensate the customer for any loss arising due to mis-selling as per an approved policy.

The RBI is also thinking of asking banks to ensure that its user interfaces do not deploy any dark patterns, and listed a set of nearly a dozen cases of such working which ought to be avoided.

It can be noted that Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra had first announced the broader intent to come out with such regulations, following which the draft has been issued.

The public has been given until March 4 to give feedback on the draft. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Reserve Bank of India proposing regarding the sale of financial products?

The RBI is proposing that banks should not offer incentives that could lead to mis-selling of products or services and should only call customers after obtaining their consent during office hours.

What examples of incentives encouraging mis-selling has the RBI provided?

Examples include organizing sales competitions among business units or designating specific days for targeted selling of products and services.

What are the proposed rules regarding third-party products?

Banks should not bundle third-party products with their own and customers should have the choice to select from various companies' options.

What happens if mis-selling is established?

Banks will be required to refund the full amount paid by the customer and compensate them for any losses incurred due to the mis-selling.

What is the deadline for public feedback on these draft proposals?

The public has until March 4 to provide their feedback on the draft directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Customers RBI Mis-selling Rbi Bank Guidelines Unwanted Calls From Banks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Advertisement

Videos

Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Luxury Car Mishap: Footage Raises Fresh Questions in Lamborghini Case
BIG UPDATE: Bail Plea Filed After Shivam Mishra’s Arrest in Lamborghini Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget