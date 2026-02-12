The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.
Silver Prices Wobble Slightly Today (Feb 12), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Today Feb 12 2026: Silver prices remained weak on Thursday, after the American currency emerged robust. The dollar index soared to hit 96.94 today, backed by sturdy jobs data from the US that gave an indication of the persistent economic health.
Experts pointed out that the US job growth fared way above expectations in January and the unemployment rate slipped to 4.3 per cent, signally that stability in the labour market could give the Fed more room to maintain steady interest rates for the time being, keeping a check on inflation.
Analysts added that the overall momentum remained intact and the latest decline emerged due to profit booking rather than structural weakness.
The outlook on precious metals remains beneficial, backed by supply constraints and dependable industrial demand, even as volatility stands high.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 12
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|300
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|295
|295,000
