Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Wobble Slightly Today (Feb 12), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Wobble Slightly Today (Feb 12), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on Feb 12, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Feb 12 2026: Silver prices remained weak on Thursday, after the American currency emerged robust. The dollar index soared to hit 96.94 today, backed by sturdy jobs data from the US that gave an indication of the persistent economic health.

Experts pointed out that the US job growth fared way above expectations in January and the unemployment rate slipped to 4.3 per cent, signally that stability in the labour market could give the Fed more room to maintain steady interest rates for the time being, keeping a check on inflation. 

Analysts added that the overall momentum remained intact and the latest decline emerged due to profit booking rather than structural weakness.

The outlook on precious metals remains beneficial, backed by supply constraints and dependable industrial demand, even as volatility stands high.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Indore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 295 295,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Why did silver prices remain weak on Thursday?

Silver prices remained weak due to a robust American currency, driven by strong US jobs data indicating economic health.

What is the silver price per gram in Chennai today?

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

What is the outlook for precious metals?

The outlook for precious metals remains beneficial, supported by supply constraints and consistent industrial demand, despite high volatility.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Luxury Car Mishap: Footage Raises Fresh Questions in Lamborghini Case
BIG UPDATE: Bail Plea Filed After Shivam Mishra’s Arrest in Lamborghini Case
Political Storm in Parliament: Minister Alleges Congress MPs Recorded Footage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget