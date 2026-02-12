Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Feb 12 2026: Silver prices remained weak on Thursday, after the American currency emerged robust. The dollar index soared to hit 96.94 today, backed by sturdy jobs data from the US that gave an indication of the persistent economic health.

Experts pointed out that the US job growth fared way above expectations in January and the unemployment rate slipped to 4.3 per cent, signally that stability in the labour market could give the Fed more room to maintain steady interest rates for the time being, keeping a check on inflation.

Analysts added that the overall momentum remained intact and the latest decline emerged due to profit booking rather than structural weakness.

The outlook on precious metals remains beneficial, backed by supply constraints and dependable industrial demand, even as volatility stands high.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Feb 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.