Oil Prices Dip, But Markets Are Still Nervous About The Next US-Iran Move

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Oil prices dipped Tuesday after earlier rally due to US-Iran talk uncertainty.

Markets assess mixed signals on US-Iran talks, ceasefire, and Strait of Hormuz.

Lebanon ceasefire offered relief, but regional tensions keep traders cautious.

Global oil markets took a breather on Tuesday after a dramatic rally in the previous session, but traders remain far from relaxed. The reason: uncertainty surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran continues to cast a long shadow over energy markets, currencies and equities across the globe.

While crude oil prices edged lower during early trade, investors are still trying to decipher mixed signals emerging from Washington and Tehran over the future of talks, the ceasefire and the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Crude Pulls Back After A Volatile Session

International benchmark Brent crude slipped around 1 per cent to $94.04 per barrel on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined more than 1 per cent to $91.14 per barrel, reported IANS.

The pullback comes after both benchmarks surged nearly 5 per cent in the previous trading session before surrendering part of those gains as markets reassessed the geopolitical situation.

Back home, crude oil futures for June delivery on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading at Rs 8,708 per barrel, down Rs 28 or 0.32 per cent. During the session, prices moved between an intraday high of Rs 8,751 and a low of Rs 8,690.

The price action reflects a market caught between hopes of diplomacy and fears of renewed disruption to global energy supplies.

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The Big Question: Are US-Iran Talks Still Alive?

At the centre of market uncertainty lies the future of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said he had not been informed that Iran had suspended talks with the United States and maintained that discussions were continuing.

However, separate reports suggested that Tehran had halted indirect negotiations with Washington, creating fresh confusion among investors trying to assess the likelihood of a longer-term settlement.

Trump also indicated that he expected an agreement to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz within the next week. At the same time, he added that he would not mind if negotiations eventually ended, a remark that further fuelled uncertainty around the diplomatic process.

For oil traders, the stakes are high. Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes, could have major implications for global crude supplies and prices.

Lebanon Ceasefire Offers A Glimmer Of Relief

In a development that provided some support to market sentiment, Lebanon announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

While the announcement helped ease concerns about a broader regional escalation, traders remain cautious given the fragile nature of recent ceasefire arrangements across West Asia.

Markets continue to monitor whether diplomatic breakthroughs can hold or whether fresh military developments could once again send energy prices sharply higher.

Rupee Remains Under Pressure

The uncertainty in global markets also continued to weigh on the Indian currency.

The rupee opened at 95.05 against the US dollar on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's closing level.

The domestic currency has remained under pressure in recent weeks as higher crude oil prices raise concerns over India's import bill, inflation outlook and current account deficit.

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Stock Markets Start The Day In The Red

Indian equity markets also reflected the cautious mood.

The Sensex opened at 73,945.20, down 322 points or 0.43 per cent from the previous close. Meanwhile, the Nifty began the session at 23,229.15, lower by 153.45 points or 0.65 per cent.

Apart from geopolitical tensions, investors are also keeping a close eye on concerns surrounding a weaker-than-expected monsoon forecast, which could have implications for rural demand and inflation.

Asian Markets Send Mixed Signals

Across Asia, market sentiment remained uneven.

Japan's Nikkei index traded nearly 2 per cent lower, while South Korea's KOSPI slipped close to 3 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bucked the trend and was trading around 1 per cent higher.

The divergence highlights the uncertainty facing global investors as they weigh geopolitical risks against hopes that diplomatic channels may still prevent a deeper energy crisis.

Why Oil Traders Are Still Nervous

Despite Tuesday's decline, the broader story remains one of caution rather than relief.

The sharp swings in crude oil prices over recent sessions underscore how sensitive markets remain to every headline emerging from the US-Iran negotiations.