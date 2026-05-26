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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceWhy Do You Keep Holding A Losing Stock? The Sunk Cost Fallacy Explained

Why Do You Keep Holding A Losing Stock? The Sunk Cost Fallacy Explained

The sunk cost fallacy is when people continue to invest time, money, or effort into something simply because they have already invested so much into it.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 26 May 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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  • Indian investors often get trapped by holding onto real estate or stocks.

You research and pick a stock that you believe will rise. It does exactly that. Then, just as suddenly, it starts falling. You hold on, certain the trend will reverse. It does not. The stock keeps falling, and you still do not sell. You just keep holding.

This tendency to stay committed to a losing bet because you have already invested in it is called the sunk cost fallacy.

What Is The Sunk Cost Fallacy?

The sunk cost fallacy is when people continue to invest time, money, or effort into something simply because they have already invested so much into it, even when walking away would be the smarter decision.

It is not just an investing problem. It appears in everyday life too, from finishing a bad meal you paid for to sitting through a terrible film because you bought the ticket.

The logic behind it is flawed but deeply human. Money already spent cannot be recovered. It is gone whether you act on it or not. Rational decision-making says you should only consider what happens from this point forward. But most of us do not think that way.

Why Your Brain Falls For The Sunk Cost Fallacy

Your brain falls for the sunk cost fallacy because humans hate accepting losses. Psychologists call this loss aversion. The pain of losing money feels stronger than the happiness of gaining the same amount.

So when people keep holding a losing stock or continue with a bad decision, they are often not being logical. They are trying to avoid the feeling of failure and hoping things will improve.

Ego also plays a role. Walking away can feel like admitting, “I was wrong.” Continuing keeps the hope alive, even when the smarter choice is to move on.

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How The Sunk Cost Fallacy Affects Indian Investors

In Indian markets, the sunk cost fallacy often traps investors into holding on to bad investments simply because they have already put money into them.

For example, many homebuyers in stalled real estate projects refuse to sell because it would mean accepting a loss. So they keep waiting for prices to recover, even as the property loses more value over time.

In the stock market, investors often keep buying more of a falling stock to “recover” their losses. Instead of asking whether the stock still has a strong future, they focus on the money already lost. This can lead to even bigger losses while better investment opportunities are ignored.

How To Avoid The Sunk Cost Fallacy In Investing

To avoid the sunk cost fallacy, the key is to focus on the future, not the past. Before making any decision, ask yourself: “If I were starting fresh today, would I still invest in this?” If the answer is no, it may be better to walk away.

Having clear goals and relying on facts instead of emotions also helps. Smart decisions are based on future potential, not on money, time, or effort that is already gone and cannot be recovered.

Also Read: Bakrid 2026 Holiday: May 27 Or May 28? Which Day Are Banks And Schools Closed In India?

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How can investors avoid the sunk cost fallacy?

Focus on the future. Ask if you would invest in the current situation if starting fresh. Base decisions on facts, not past investments or emotions.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 26 May 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Investing Behavioural Finance Loss Aversion Investment Mistakes Sunk Cost Fallacy
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