Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices dropped amid new US strikes in Iran.

MCX gold futures fell over 0.61%, silver slipped nearly 2%.

Geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand are key drivers.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday, with both precious metals coming under pressure amid heightened geopolitical tensions following fresh US military strikes in southern Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading 0.61 per cent, or Rs 971, lower at Rs 1,58,110 around 10:25 am. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday low of Rs 1,58,000, down more than Rs 1,000 from the previous close of Rs 1,59,081. It also hit an intraday high of Rs 1,58,789, though it remained below the earlier closing level.

Silver prices also weakened sharply. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery slipped nearly 2 per cent, or over Rs 5,000, to touch an intraday low of Rs 2,71,972. At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,72,008, lower by 1.7 per cent or Rs 4,708. The metal had opened at Rs 2,74,727 and later touched the same level as the session high, still remaining in negative territory.

The decline in bullion prices came after the US military launched fresh strikes targeting missile sites and boats in southern Iran that were allegedly attempting to lay mines. Washington described the move as a “self-defence” operation. The escalation came even as senior Iranian negotiators were in Doha for talks with Qatar’s prime minister aimed at ending the three-month-long conflict involving the US and Israel.

Commodity market experts said MCX gold opened with a mild gap-down bias and continued to hold above the Rs 1,58,000 level, reflecting cautious sentiment. Immediate resistance is seen in the Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500 range, while a sustained move above this band could push prices towards Rs 1,60,000-Rs 1,60,500. On the downside, a breach below Rs 1,58,000-Rs 1,57,500 may drag prices towards the Rs 1,56,000–Rs 1,55,000 zone.

For silver, analysts noted that the metal was attempting to hold above the Rs 2,72,000-Rs 2,73,000 support region, while resistance is placed near Rs 2,75,000. A breakout above this level could support a recovery towards Rs 2,77,000-Rs 2,78,000.

Experts added that safe-haven demand and geopolitical developments continue to remain the primary drivers for precious metal prices.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rebounded in global markets. Brent crude futures rose around 1 per cent to $98 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained more than 3 per cent to trade near $94 per barrel.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 25

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,904

22 Karat- 14,580

18 Karat- 11,932

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,069

22 Karat- 14,730

18 Karat- 12,360

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,889

22 Karat- 14,565

18 Karat- 11,917

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,889

22 Karat- 14,565

18 Karat- 11,917

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,889

22 Karat- 14,565

18 Karat- 11,917

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,889

22 Karat- 14,565

18 Karat- 11,917

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 26

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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