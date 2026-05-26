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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 26): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 26): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on May 26 as geopolitical tensions escalated. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices dropped amid new US strikes in Iran.
  • MCX gold futures fell over 0.61%, silver slipped nearly 2%.
  • Geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand are key drivers.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday, with both precious metals coming under pressure amid heightened geopolitical tensions following fresh US military strikes in southern Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading 0.61 per cent, or Rs 971, lower at Rs 1,58,110 around 10:25 am. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday low of Rs 1,58,000, down more than Rs 1,000 from the previous close of Rs 1,59,081. It also hit an intraday high of Rs 1,58,789, though it remained below the earlier closing level.

Silver prices also weakened sharply. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery slipped nearly 2 per cent, or over Rs 5,000, to touch an intraday low of Rs 2,71,972. At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,72,008, lower by 1.7 per cent or Rs 4,708. The metal had opened at Rs 2,74,727 and later touched the same level as the session high, still remaining in negative territory.

The decline in bullion prices came after the US military launched fresh strikes targeting missile sites and boats in southern Iran that were allegedly attempting to lay mines. Washington described the move as a “self-defence” operation. The escalation came even as senior Iranian negotiators were in Doha for talks with Qatar’s prime minister aimed at ending the three-month-long conflict involving the US and Israel.

Commodity market experts said MCX gold opened with a mild gap-down bias and continued to hold above the Rs 1,58,000 level, reflecting cautious sentiment. Immediate resistance is seen in the Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500 range, while a sustained move above this band could push prices towards Rs 1,60,000-Rs 1,60,500. On the downside, a breach below Rs 1,58,000-Rs 1,57,500 may drag prices towards the Rs 1,56,000–Rs 1,55,000 zone.

For silver, analysts noted that the metal was attempting to hold above the Rs 2,72,000-Rs 2,73,000 support region, while resistance is placed near Rs 2,75,000. A breakout above this level could support a recovery towards Rs 2,77,000-Rs 2,78,000.

Experts added that safe-haven demand and geopolitical developments continue to remain the primary drivers for precious metal prices.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rebounded in global markets. Brent crude futures rose around 1 per cent to $98 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained more than 3 per cent to trade near $94 per barrel.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: 3490 Calories, Rs 69,000 Salary Demand - Why Food Costs Are Now Key

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 25

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,904

22 Karat- 14,580

18 Karat- 11,932

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,069

22 Karat- 14,730

18 Karat- 12,360

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,889

22 Karat- 14,565

18 Karat- 11,917

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,889

22 Karat- 14,565

18 Karat- 11,917

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,889

22 Karat- 14,565

18 Karat- 11,917

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,889

22 Karat- 14,565

18 Karat- 11,917

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,889 14,565 11,917
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,894 14,570 11,922
Gold Rate in Indore 15,894 14,570 11,922
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,904 14,580 11,932
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,069 14,730 12,360
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,889 14,565 11,917
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,889 14,565 11,917
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,904 14,580 11,932
Gold Rate in Salem 16,069 14,730 12,360
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,889 14,565 11,917
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,889 14,565 11,917
Gold Rate in Patna 15,894 14,570 11,922

Also Read : Oil Stocks Rally: HPCL, IOC, BPCL Jump After Fresh Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 26

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

Also Read : Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decline on Tuesday?

Gold and silver prices declined due to heightened geopolitical tensions following fresh US military strikes in southern Iran. This led to pressure on both precious metals.

What were the trading figures for gold futures on MCX?

Gold futures for June 5 delivery on MCX were trading 0.61% lower at Rs 1,58,110. The yellow metal touched an intraday low of Rs 1,58,000.

How did silver prices perform on MCX?

MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery slipped nearly 2%, touching an intraday low of Rs 2,71,972. At the last count, silver was trading lower by 1.7%.

What is the immediate resistance level for gold prices?

Immediate resistance for gold is seen in the Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500 range. A sustained move above this could push prices higher.

What are the primary drivers for precious metal prices?

Safe-haven demand and geopolitical developments continue to be the primary drivers for precious metal prices.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 26 May 2026
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