Gold and silver prices declined due to heightened geopolitical tensions following fresh US military strikes in southern Iran. This led to pressure on both precious metals.
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 26): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices took a hit on May 26 as geopolitical tensions escalated. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold and silver prices dropped amid new US strikes in Iran.
- MCX gold futures fell over 0.61%, silver slipped nearly 2%.
- Geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand are key drivers.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday, with both precious metals coming under pressure amid heightened geopolitical tensions following fresh US military strikes in southern Iran.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading 0.61 per cent, or Rs 971, lower at Rs 1,58,110 around 10:25 am. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday low of Rs 1,58,000, down more than Rs 1,000 from the previous close of Rs 1,59,081. It also hit an intraday high of Rs 1,58,789, though it remained below the earlier closing level.
Silver prices also weakened sharply. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery slipped nearly 2 per cent, or over Rs 5,000, to touch an intraday low of Rs 2,71,972. At the last count, silver was trading at Rs 2,72,008, lower by 1.7 per cent or Rs 4,708. The metal had opened at Rs 2,74,727 and later touched the same level as the session high, still remaining in negative territory.
The decline in bullion prices came after the US military launched fresh strikes targeting missile sites and boats in southern Iran that were allegedly attempting to lay mines. Washington described the move as a “self-defence” operation. The escalation came even as senior Iranian negotiators were in Doha for talks with Qatar’s prime minister aimed at ending the three-month-long conflict involving the US and Israel.
Commodity market experts said MCX gold opened with a mild gap-down bias and continued to hold above the Rs 1,58,000 level, reflecting cautious sentiment. Immediate resistance is seen in the Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500 range, while a sustained move above this band could push prices towards Rs 1,60,000-Rs 1,60,500. On the downside, a breach below Rs 1,58,000-Rs 1,57,500 may drag prices towards the Rs 1,56,000–Rs 1,55,000 zone.
For silver, analysts noted that the metal was attempting to hold above the Rs 2,72,000-Rs 2,73,000 support region, while resistance is placed near Rs 2,75,000. A breakout above this level could support a recovery towards Rs 2,77,000-Rs 2,78,000.
Experts added that safe-haven demand and geopolitical developments continue to remain the primary drivers for precious metal prices.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices rebounded in global markets. Brent crude futures rose around 1 per cent to $98 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained more than 3 per cent to trade near $94 per barrel.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 25
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,904
22 Karat- 14,580
18 Karat- 11,932
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,069
22 Karat- 14,730
18 Karat- 12,360
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,889
22 Karat- 14,565
18 Karat- 11,917
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,889
22 Karat- 14,565
18 Karat- 11,917
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,889
22 Karat- 14,565
18 Karat- 11,917
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,889
22 Karat- 14,565
18 Karat- 11,917
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,889
|14,565
|11,917
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,894
|14,570
|11,922
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,894
|14,570
|11,922
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,904
|14,580
|11,932
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,069
|14,730
|12,360
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,889
|14,565
|11,917
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,889
|14,565
|11,917
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,904
|14,580
|11,932
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,069
|14,730
|12,360
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,889
|14,565
|11,917
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,889
|14,565
|11,917
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,894
|14,570
|11,922
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 26
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|285
|285,000
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices decline on Tuesday?
What were the trading figures for gold futures on MCX?
Gold futures for June 5 delivery on MCX were trading 0.61% lower at Rs 1,58,110. The yellow metal touched an intraday low of Rs 1,58,000.
How did silver prices perform on MCX?
MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery slipped nearly 2%, touching an intraday low of Rs 2,71,972. At the last count, silver was trading lower by 1.7%.
What is the immediate resistance level for gold prices?
Immediate resistance for gold is seen in the Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500 range. A sustained move above this could push prices higher.
What are the primary drivers for precious metal prices?
Safe-haven demand and geopolitical developments continue to be the primary drivers for precious metal prices.