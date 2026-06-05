Bought The Wrong Insurance Policy? You Have Just 15 Days To Get Your Money Back

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seek external help; thorough documentation is crucial.

Most people who fall victim to insurance mis-selling believe they have no way out. But there is one, and it comes with a time limit.

When you receive your policy document, you have a 15-day window to return it and claim a refund. This is called the free-look period, a protection granted by the insurance regulator. Few policyholders are aware of it or choose to use it.

What You Should Do First

Read through the policy document as soon as it arrives. Check whether the terms, benefits, and premium payment schedule match what the agent or company told you at the time of purchase. If anything seems different or unsuitable, do not wait.

Every policy is required to come with a customer information sheet. If the full document feels too technical to read through, start there.

How To Cancel And Get A Refund

Write to your insurance company. Explain clearly what you were promised and what the policy actually offers. State why it does not suit your needs. If the policy was mis-sold, the insurer may agree to cancel it and refund most of your premium.

Your policy document will carry the contact details of the company's customer care or grievances officer. This officer is required to respond within a defined time frame. If you do not get a satisfactory response, escalate the matter within the company.

If The Insurer Does Not Respond

Should internal escalation fail, you can approach the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's integrated consumer grievances portal, now called Bima Bharosa. Beyond that, the Insurance Ombudsman, consumer courts, and regular courts are available options.

Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: What RBI's Latest GDP Outlook Reveals About India's Economic Resilience

Your Strongest Tool: Documentation

The outcome of any complaint depends not just on what happened, but on what you can prove happened. This means your alertness must begin at the time of purchase itself.

Put all questions to the agent or company in writing and insist that all promises, terms, and assurances are given back to you in writing. Read carefully any disclosure form or undertaking you are asked to sign, since these are legally binding. Fill and sign the proposal form yourself and keep a photocopy.

Prevention Is Still The Better Option

Returning a policy is a last resort, and it involves effort, time, and some financial loss. The safer approach is to avoid being mis-sold to in the first place.

Be clear about why you are buying insurance and what you need from a policy. Ask hard questions until you get clear, written answers. Take a second opinion from an expert or a trusted person before signing anything.

Also Read: RBI MPC June 2026: India Offers Tax-Free G-Secs To Foreign Investors Amid Oil, Rupee And War Risks