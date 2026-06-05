EMI Isn't The Whole Story: The Personal Loan Rule Borrowers Often Ignore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manage total EMIs below 55% of monthly income.

When most borrowers take a personal loan, they focus on one thing: the monthly EMI. The lower it is, the better it feels. But financial experts say this instinct, while understandable, can end up costing borrowers significantly more. The real variable at work is loan tenure. The repayment period of a loan that quietly determines how much total interest a borrower pays, often by a margin running into lakhs.

The Tenure Trap

Most lenders offer personal loan repayment periods of up to five years. Some extend this to eight years depending on their internal policies.

It might seem a simple calculation, but a longer tenure means a smaller monthly instalment, which feels easier to manage. But the total interest paid over that period tells a very different story.

Take a loan of Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of 9.98 per cent per annum. Over five years, the borrower pays a monthly EMI of Rs 42,474 and pays roughly Rs 5.48 lakh in interest alone. If the same loan is repaid over three years instead, the EMI rises to Rs 64,516, but the total interest drops to about Rs 3.22 lakh. That is a saving of Rs 2.26 lakh, achieved simply by choosing a shorter repayment window.

Many borrowers choose lower EMIs by opting for a longer tenure even when it means paying more in total interest, reflecting a tendency to prioritise short-term affordability over long-term financial efficiency.

How Much EMI Is Too Much

Choosing the right tenure starts with a clear picture of monthly finances. Lenders typically approve personal loans only when the borrower's total EMI obligations, including existing repayments, do not cross 50 to 55 per cent of net monthly income.

This ratio matters more than most borrowers realise. Someone already paying Rs 30,000 per month in EMIs on an income of Rs 50,000 carries a ratio of 60 per cent, which can make fresh loan approval difficult. The same borrower earning Rs 80,000 a month sits at a much healthier 37.5 per cent, improving approval chances considerably.

Keeping this limit in mind while deciding on a loan amount and tenure raises the chances of a better loan offer while also keeping repayments manageable over time.

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Prepayments Help, But Check The Fine Print

For borrowers who have locked into a longer tenure but find themselves with surplus cash later, part-prepayments offer a way to reduce total interest. As income grows, directing extra funds toward the principal can bring down what remains, effectively shortening the loan's life.

However, lenders often charge a fee for early repayment. Agarwal advises running a cost-benefit check before making any such move, to confirm that the savings on interest actually outweigh the prepayment charges.

Run The Numbers Before You Sign

A personal loan EMI calculator is a useful first step before applying. It lets borrowers compare monthly instalments and total interest across different tenures, helping them find a repayment plan that fits both current income and future financial goals.

The real cost of a personal loan does not always show up in the monthly instalment. It shows up in the total amount paid by the time the final EMI clears, and that number can vary by lakhs depending on how long the repayment runs.

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