Bakrid 2026 Holiday: May 27 Or May 28? Which Day Are Banks And Schools Closed In India?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Eid al-Adha on May 27.

The date of Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid, has been a source of confusion this week. Two dates, May 27 and May 28, were both doing the rounds. Now, clarity has arrived, but the answer is not the same for everyone in India.

Why Is There Confusion Over The Date?

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The start of this month depends entirely on the sighting of the crescent moon. When the moon is not visible, the month begins a day later, pushing the festival date forward by one day. This year, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was not sighted across most parts of India on the evening of May 18, which caused the date to shift.

When Is Bakrid In India?

For most states in India, Eid al-Adha will be observed on Thursday, May 28. The Jama Masjid Shahi Imam confirmed that the moon was not visible in most parts of the country, making May 28 the official date for Bakrid prayers and Qurbani rituals. Jammu and Kashmir is the exception, where religious bodies announced the festival would be celebrated on May 27, based on local moon sighting practices.

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What About Gulf Countries?

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia have declared May 27 as Eid al-Adha. Several other Gulf nations are also celebrating the festival on the same day.

Central Government Revises Holiday. What About Banks And Schools?

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a revised notification on May 22, stating that all Central Government administrative offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on May 28 in place of the earlier announced May 27. The Supreme Court also adjusted its schedule, with matters originally listed for May 28 now being taken up a day earlier, on May 27.

Banks and schools in most states are expected to remain closed on May 28, following state government holiday notifications aligned with the revised date. However, closures in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to fall on May 27. Residents should check their respective state government's official holiday list to confirm local arrangements.

Bakrid celebrations across most of India will take place on May 28.



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