Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBakrid 2026 Holiday: May 27 Or May 28? Which Day Are Banks And Schools Closed In India?

Bakrid 2026 Holiday: May 27 Or May 28? Which Day Are Banks And Schools Closed In India?

Bakrid 2026 Holiday: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions revised its notification on May 22, closing all Central Government offices in Delhi on May 28.

By : ABP Live Business | Edited By: Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Eid al-Adha on May 27.

The date of Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid, has been a source of confusion this week. Two dates, May 27 and May 28, were both doing the rounds. Now, clarity has arrived, but the answer is not the same for everyone in India.

Why Is There Confusion Over The Date?

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The start of this month depends entirely on the sighting of the crescent moon. When the moon is not visible, the month begins a day later, pushing the festival date forward by one day. This year, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was not sighted across most parts of India on the evening of May 18, which caused the date to shift.

When Is Bakrid In India?

For most states in India, Eid al-Adha will be observed on Thursday, May 28. The Jama Masjid Shahi Imam confirmed that the moon was not visible in most parts of the country, making May 28 the official date for Bakrid prayers and Qurbani rituals. Jammu and Kashmir is the exception, where religious bodies announced the festival would be celebrated on May 27, based on local moon sighting practices.

Also Read: 'We'd Charge You A $100 Delivery Fee': Jeff Bezos Takes On NYC's $44,000-Per-Child School Spending

What About Gulf Countries?

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia have declared May 27 as Eid al-Adha. Several other Gulf nations are also celebrating the festival on the same day.

Central Government Revises Holiday. What About Banks And Schools?

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a revised notification on May 22, stating that all Central Government administrative offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on May 28 in place of the earlier announced May 27. The Supreme Court also adjusted its schedule, with matters originally listed for May 28 now being taken up a day earlier, on May 27.

Banks and schools in most states are expected to remain closed on May 28, following state government holiday notifications aligned with the revised date. However, closures in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to fall on May 27. Residents should check their respective state government's official holiday list to confirm local arrangements.

Bakrid celebrations across most of India will take place on May 28.

Also Read: Artificial Intelligence And Finance: What Changes For Investors, Banks And Consumers

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the Central Government's holiday revision affect offices and banks?

Central Government offices in Delhi will be closed on May 28. Banks and schools in most states are expected to follow this revised date, but closures in Jammu and Kashmir may be on May 27.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bakrid 2026 Bakrid Bank Holiday Eid Al-Adha 2026 Bakrid Holiday Date Bakra Eid May 27 Or 28 Schools Closed Bakrid
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 26): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 26): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Business
Bakrid 2026 Holiday: May 27 Or May 28? Which Day Are Banks And Schools Closed In India?
Bakrid 2026 Holiday: May 27 Or May 28? Which Day Are Banks And Schools Closed In India?
Business
Tata Sons Board Meet Begins Amid IPO Buzz, Leadership Questions And Air India Losses
Tata Sons Board Meet Begins Amid IPO Buzz, Leadership Questions And Air India Losses
Business
CNG Prices Rise Again; Delhi Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg After Rs 2 Hike
CNG Prices Hiked By Rs 2; Delhi Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg
Advertisement

Videos

US-Iran Nuclear Deal: Marco Rubio Warns Iran Over Hormuz as Nuclear Deal Talks Reach Critical Breaking Point
Global Crisis: Military Experts Warn Of Two US Red Lines For Iran
War Alert: US-Iran Military Clash Reported Near Bandar Abbas
Nuclear Alert: US-Iran Deal Stuck Over Enriched Uranium Dispute
CBSE Alert: CBSE Provides Original Physics Answer Sheet After Complaint
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget