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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 14): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 14): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on Aug 14 as geopolitical uncertainties impacted market sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices declined Friday amid geopolitical uncertainty.
  • Gold futures dropped 0.8%; silver futures fell 1.27% on MCX.
  • US Treasury Secretary's Iran warning fueled precious metals' decline.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped sharply on Friday as heightened geopolitical uncertainty weighed on sentiment after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of unprecedented economic measures against Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures fell as much as 0.8 per cent, or Rs 1,233, to Rs 1,52,233, hitting an intraday low by 10:22 am.

The yellow metal was last trading at Rs 1,52,415, down Rs 1,051, or 0.68 per cent. It had touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,200, which was 0.17 per cent, or Rs 266, below the previous close.

Silver also remained under pressure. September futures touched an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454, marking a decline of 1.27 per cent, or Rs 2,993. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,32,880, down Rs 2,567, or around 1 per cent. It had reached an intraday high of Rs 2,33,982, still 0.62 per cent, or Rs 1,465, lower than the previous close.

Gold and silver had opened at Rs 1,53,200 and Rs 2,33,780, respectively, on the MCX.

The selling pressure followed reports that Bessent had indicated the US could deploy a combination of economic isolation measures and a continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

For MCX silver, analysts have identified the Rs 2,32,000 level as immediate support, followed by stronger support in the Rs 2,31,500-Rs 2,31,000 range.

Silver prices have slipped below the 20-day EMA, while the MACD points to weakening bullish momentum. The RSI has also eased, supporting the possibility of a near-term trend reversal.

Experts said the outlook for silver remains cautious, with a sustained break below Rs 2,32,000 potentially opening the door to further losses.

Also Read : Financial Freedom Means Different Things To Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, And Boomers

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 14

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,304

22 Karat- 14,030

18 Karat- 11,482

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,820

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,289

22 Karat- 14,015

18 Karat- 11,467

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,289

22 Karat- 14,015

18 Karat- 11,467

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,289

22 Karat- 14,015

18 Karat- 11,467

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,289

22 Karat- 14,015

18 Karat- 11,467

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,289 14,015 11,467
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,294 14,020 11,472
Gold Rate in Indore 15,294 14,020 11,472
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,304 14,030 11,482
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,317 14,040 11,820
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,289 14,015 11,467
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,289 14,015 11,467
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,304 14,030 11,482
Gold Rate in Salem 15,317 14,040 11,820
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,289 14,015 11,467
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,289 14,015 11,467
Gold Rate in Patna 15,294 14,020 11,472

Also Read : WPI Inflation July 2026: Wholesale Inflation Falls To 9.78% As Fuel, Food Prices Ease

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 14

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Indore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 255 255,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decline on Friday?

Gold and silver prices slipped due to heightened geopolitical uncertainty. This followed warnings from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about economic measures against Iran.

How much did gold futures fall on the MCX on Friday?

October gold futures on the MCX fell by 0.8 percent, or Rs 1,233, reaching an intraday low of Rs 1,52,233. The metal was last trading down 0.68 percent.

What was the performance of silver futures on the MCX on Friday?

September silver futures touched an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454, marking a decline of 1.27 percent. It was last trading down around 1 percent.

What is the current outlook for silver prices according to experts?

The outlook for silver remains cautious. Experts suggest that a sustained break below Rs 2,32,000 could lead to further losses.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 14 2026
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