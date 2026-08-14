Gold and silver prices slipped due to heightened geopolitical uncertainty. This followed warnings from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about economic measures against Iran.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 14): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices took a hit on Aug 14 as geopolitical uncertainties impacted market sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold, silver prices declined Friday amid geopolitical uncertainty.
- Gold futures dropped 0.8%; silver futures fell 1.27% on MCX.
- US Treasury Secretary's Iran warning fueled precious metals' decline.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped sharply on Friday as heightened geopolitical uncertainty weighed on sentiment after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of unprecedented economic measures against Iran.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures fell as much as 0.8 per cent, or Rs 1,233, to Rs 1,52,233, hitting an intraday low by 10:22 am.
The yellow metal was last trading at Rs 1,52,415, down Rs 1,051, or 0.68 per cent. It had touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,200, which was 0.17 per cent, or Rs 266, below the previous close.
Silver also remained under pressure. September futures touched an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454, marking a decline of 1.27 per cent, or Rs 2,993. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,32,880, down Rs 2,567, or around 1 per cent. It had reached an intraday high of Rs 2,33,982, still 0.62 per cent, or Rs 1,465, lower than the previous close.
Gold and silver had opened at Rs 1,53,200 and Rs 2,33,780, respectively, on the MCX.
The selling pressure followed reports that Bessent had indicated the US could deploy a combination of economic isolation measures and a continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
For MCX silver, analysts have identified the Rs 2,32,000 level as immediate support, followed by stronger support in the Rs 2,31,500-Rs 2,31,000 range.
Silver prices have slipped below the 20-day EMA, while the MACD points to weakening bullish momentum. The RSI has also eased, supporting the possibility of a near-term trend reversal.
Experts said the outlook for silver remains cautious, with a sustained break below Rs 2,32,000 potentially opening the door to further losses.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 14
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,304
22 Karat- 14,030
18 Karat- 11,482
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,317
22 Karat- 14,040
18 Karat- 11,820
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,289
22 Karat- 14,015
18 Karat- 11,467
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,289
22 Karat- 14,015
18 Karat- 11,467
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,289
22 Karat- 14,015
18 Karat- 11,467
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,289
22 Karat- 14,015
18 Karat- 11,467
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,289
|14,015
|11,467
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,294
|14,020
|11,472
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,294
|14,020
|11,472
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,304
|14,030
|11,482
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,317
|14,040
|11,820
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,289
|14,015
|11,467
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,289
|14,015
|11,467
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,304
|14,030
|11,482
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,317
|14,040
|11,820
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,289
|14,015
|11,467
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,289
|14,015
|11,467
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,294
|14,020
|11,472
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 14
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|255
|255,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|255
|255,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices decline on Friday?
How much did gold futures fall on the MCX on Friday?
October gold futures on the MCX fell by 0.8 percent, or Rs 1,233, reaching an intraday low of Rs 1,52,233. The metal was last trading down 0.68 percent.
What was the performance of silver futures on the MCX on Friday?
September silver futures touched an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454, marking a decline of 1.27 percent. It was last trading down around 1 percent.
What is the current outlook for silver prices according to experts?
The outlook for silver remains cautious. Experts suggest that a sustained break below Rs 2,32,000 could lead to further losses.