Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices declined Friday amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold futures dropped 0.8%; silver futures fell 1.27% on MCX.

US Treasury Secretary's Iran warning fueled precious metals' decline.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped sharply on Friday as heightened geopolitical uncertainty weighed on sentiment after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of unprecedented economic measures against Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures fell as much as 0.8 per cent, or Rs 1,233, to Rs 1,52,233, hitting an intraday low by 10:22 am.

The yellow metal was last trading at Rs 1,52,415, down Rs 1,051, or 0.68 per cent. It had touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,200, which was 0.17 per cent, or Rs 266, below the previous close.

Silver also remained under pressure. September futures touched an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454, marking a decline of 1.27 per cent, or Rs 2,993. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,32,880, down Rs 2,567, or around 1 per cent. It had reached an intraday high of Rs 2,33,982, still 0.62 per cent, or Rs 1,465, lower than the previous close.

Gold and silver had opened at Rs 1,53,200 and Rs 2,33,780, respectively, on the MCX.

The selling pressure followed reports that Bessent had indicated the US could deploy a combination of economic isolation measures and a continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

For MCX silver, analysts have identified the Rs 2,32,000 level as immediate support, followed by stronger support in the Rs 2,31,500-Rs 2,31,000 range.

Silver prices have slipped below the 20-day EMA, while the MACD points to weakening bullish momentum. The RSI has also eased, supporting the possibility of a near-term trend reversal.

Experts said the outlook for silver remains cautious, with a sustained break below Rs 2,32,000 potentially opening the door to further losses.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 14

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,304

22 Karat- 14,030

18 Karat- 11,482

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,317

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,820

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,289

22 Karat- 14,015

18 Karat- 11,467

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,289

22 Karat- 14,015

18 Karat- 11,467

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,289

22 Karat- 14,015

18 Karat- 11,467

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,289

22 Karat- 14,015

18 Karat- 11,467

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 14

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities