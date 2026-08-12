Worried About An Income Tax Notice? Here’s How To Verify It Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taxpayers must verify income tax notices for authenticity online.

Notices issued post-2019 require a unique Document Identification Number.

Invalid notices lacking DIN require no taxpayer response or action.

An income tax notice can immediately raise questions: Is it genuine? Why was it issued? Do you need to respond? And, perhaps most importantly, did it actually come from the Income Tax Department?

Before taking any action on a tax communication, taxpayers can use an official verification service on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal to check whether the notice, order, summons or letter is authentic.

The service is available even without logging into the portal, making it possible for taxpayers to verify a communication before proceeding with any response or payment.

Why Should You Authenticate An Income Tax Notice?

The Income Tax Department says communications issued by its authorities on or after October 1, 2019 should carry a unique Document Identification Number (DIN).

The department describes the DIN as a computer-generated unique number that is required to be quoted on communications such as letters, notices, orders and other correspondence issued by an Income Tax Authority.

The online authentication facility allows taxpayers to establish whether the communication they have received was actually issued by the tax authorities.

This can be particularly useful before responding to an unfamiliar notice or acting on information contained in a communication.

What If Your Notice Does Not Have A DIN?

The Income Tax Department has a specific rule on communications that do not carry the required DIN.

According to the department's official FAQ, a notice, order or letter issued by the Income Tax Department without a DIN is treated as invalid and non est in law, meaning it is deemed as though it was never issued. In such a case, the department says the taxpayer does not need to take any action or respond to that communication.

Taxpayers should therefore check the communication carefully rather than assuming that every document appearing to be an income tax notice is genuine.

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How To Authenticate The Notice Online

The Income Tax Department offers the 'Authenticate Notice/Order Issued by ITD' service as a pre-login facility on the e-filing portal. This means taxpayers do not need to sign in to their account simply to verify a notice.

The department provides two ways to complete the authentication.

Option 1: Use PAN And Notice Details

Under the first method, taxpayers need to provide:

PAN

Document type

Year type - Tax Year or Assessment Year

Relevant year

Date of issue

A mobile number

After entering the details, the taxpayer has to request and enter a six-digit OTP.

The OTP remains valid for 15 minutes, and taxpayers get three attempts to enter the correct OTP. A new OTP can also be requested if required.

Once the OTP is successfully validated, the portal displays the document number of the notice along with its date of issue.

If no corresponding communication was issued by the Income Tax Department, the system displays a 'No record found for the given criteria' message.

Option 2: Authenticate Using The DIN

Taxpayers who already have the Document Identification Number (DIN) can use the second authentication route.

They need to select the option to authenticate using the Document Identification Number and mobile number, enter the required details and complete OTP verification.

Once the OTP is validated, the portal confirms whether a notice, order or letter corresponding to the document number was actually issued by an Income Tax Authority. If there is no matching record, the system displays 'No record found for the given Document Number'.

You Don't Need Your Registered Mobile Number

One useful detail in the Income Tax Department's FAQ is that taxpayers do not have to use the mobile number registered on the e-filing portal for authentication.

The department says any mobile number accessible to the taxpayer can be entered for receiving the OTP during the authentication process.

This means taxpayers can verify a communication without first logging into their account or relying on the mobile number linked to their e-filing profile.

What To Do After The Notice Is Authenticated?

Authenticating a notice is essentially a verification step. If the portal confirms that the communication was issued by the Income Tax Department, taxpayers should then check what action, if any, is required within the notice.

The department provides an e-Proceedings facility on its portal through which registered users, or their authorised representatives, can view and submit responses to notices, intimations and letters issued by the department.

The system also allows taxpayers to keep track of submissions and maintain records electronically.

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Authentication Is A Simple First Check

Receiving an income tax notice does not mean taxpayers should immediately panic or click on links contained in an unfamiliar communication.

The Income Tax Department itself provides a dedicated online facility to check whether a notice or order is genuine. Checking the DIN or using the notice details on the official e-filing portal gives taxpayers a way to verify the communication before deciding what to do next.

The authentication service is available as a pre-login facility, and the department provides two verification routes, through PAN and notice details or through the DIN.

For taxpayers, the practical takeaway is straightforward: verify first, then respond through the official tax portal where required.