Think Zero Forex Means Free? Here's What Your Travel Card May Still Cost You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zero forex cards eliminate markup, but hidden costs remain.

Always choose local currency abroad; avoid Dynamic Currency Conversion.

Evaluate fees, ATM costs, and total card benefits.

“Zero forex” sounds like the perfect travel companion. No foreign exchange markup, no extra charge every time you tap your card abroad and, supposedly, a cheaper way to pay for everything from hotel bills to shopping.

But there is a catch: zero forex markup does not necessarily mean zero cost.

For Indian travellers, these cards can reduce the cost of overseas spending, particularly for those who travel frequently. But the headline benefit is only one part of the calculation. Annual fees, exchange-rate mechanisms, dynamic currency conversion (DCC), ATM charges and reward structures can all affect what a card actually costs.

Zero Forex Does Save You One Important Cost

When an Indian cardholder makes a payment in a foreign currency, the card issuer can levy a foreign currency or forex markup. This charge typically ranges between 2 per cent and 3.5 per cent on many cards.

A zero-forex card waives this explicit markup on eligible international transactions.

That can make a noticeable difference for someone spending a substantial amount overseas. A traveller putting several lakh rupees of holiday expenses on a card could otherwise accumulate a sizeable markup over multiple transactions.

Zero-forex products can be particularly useful for frequent overseas travellers, although the overall value depends on the card's other charges and benefits.

But the word “zero” applies to the forex markup, not necessarily every cost associated with using the card abroad.

The Exchange Rate Still Matters

This is one of the less obvious points travellers need to understand.

Removing the visible forex markup does not necessarily mean the transaction is converted at exactly the interbank rate a traveller sees on a search engine. Card networks such as Visa and Mastercard have their own conversion rates, while the final amount charged can depend on the transaction and settlement process.

Travellers should look at the overall cost of international transactions rather than focusing only on the headline forex markup.

In other words, zero markup removes one layer of cost, but it does not make foreign exchange itself free.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 14): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

The Bigger Trap: Dynamic Currency Conversion

For many travellers, the more important issue may be what happens at the payment terminal.

You are in Paris, Singapore or Dubai, ready to pay, and the machine asks whether you want to pay in the local currency or Indian rupees.

Choosing rupees may look convenient because you immediately see the amount in familiar currency. But that is dynamic currency conversion, or DCC.

Travellers should pay in the local currency rather than accepting DCC. Its reporting notes that DCC can involve an exchange rate set by the merchant or its payment provider, which may be less favourable. Travellers should note that selecting INR at an overseas terminal can result in additional markup costs.

So even if your card has zero forex markup, accepting an unfavourable DCC conversion can undermine the saving you were trying to make.

The simple rule: when abroad, choose the local currency when the terminal gives you the choice.

ATM Withdrawals Are Another Cost To Watch

A card that works cheaply for purchases may not be equally cheap when you need cash.

Overseas ATM withdrawals can still attract charges even on zero-forex products. Its analysis cited fees of 2.5 per cent for one zero-forex card and Rs 425 plus GST beyond specified free withdrawal limits for certain Niyo cards.

Credit card cash withdrawals can be even more expensive because cash advances may attract withdrawal fees and interest charges. Travellers should pay attention to overseas ATM charges and the immediate interest implications of withdrawing cash through a credit card.

This means a traveller should not assume that “zero forex” automatically covers cash withdrawals.

A Zero-Forex Card May Still Have An Annual Fee

Then comes the less glamorous part of the card brochure: the annual or joining fee.

Some zero-forex cards may carry annual charges or spending conditions, while rewards on international spending can also differ from those offered by conventional cards.

This matters particularly for occasional travellers.

Suppose you take one overseas holiday a year and save a few thousand rupees by avoiding forex markup. If the card's annual fee is high, the saving may not be enough to make the product worthwhile unless you also use its other benefits.

Travellers should compare the overall package, including rewards, travel benefits and forex charges, rather than selecting a card solely because of its headline markup.

Zero Forex Is Not Always The Best Deal

There is another interesting wrinkle: a card with a forex fee can sometimes offer better overall value.

Some premium cards impose a markup but offer substantially higher rewards on overseas spending.

That makes the right card less about finding the biggest “zero” and more about calculating your total cost of travel spending.

Also Read : Financial Freedom Means Different Things To Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, And Boomers

What Should Travellers Check Before Applying?

Before choosing a zero-forex travel card, travellers should look beyond the marketing headline and check:

Forex markup: Is it genuinely zero for all eligible international transactions?

Exchange rate: How is the foreign currency converted into rupees?

DCC: What happens if you choose INR instead of the local currency?

ATM withdrawals: Are overseas cash withdrawals free, capped or chargeable?

Annual fee: Is there a joining or renewal fee, and is there a spending condition for a waiver?

Rewards: Are international transactions eligible for the advertised reward rate?

Other benefits: Do lounge access, travel insurance or other perks justify the card's overall cost?

The bottom line is fairly simple: a zero-forex card can genuinely save money, but it is not a licence to stop reading the fine print.

For a frequent international traveller, eliminating a 2-3.5 per cent forex markup can be meaningful. But for the occasional holidaymaker, annual fees and other charges can change the calculation. The right choice ultimately depends on spending patterns, travel frequency and the value placed on additional benefits.