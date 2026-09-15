Oracle Layoffs: The 6 AM Email That Told Employees, ‘Today Is Your Last Working Day’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Employees required to provide personal email; system access soon ended.

For some Oracle employees, the start of the workday on September 14 came with an unexpected notification: their employment was ending that day.

According to a termination email reported by Business Insider and corroborated by multiple media reports, affected employees were informed at around 6 AM that their positions had been eliminated. The communication attributed the decision to a broader organisational change and Oracle's current business requirements.

The reported email did not provide employees with an individual-specific explanation for why their particular roles had been eliminated. Instead, it stated that the company had reviewed its business needs before deciding to remove the positions.

Oracle has not formally confirmed this latest round of job cuts and has not publicly released the termination email.

What Happens To Employees After The Termination?

The communication told affected staff that the day they received the notification would be their final working day.

Employees were informed that they could be eligible for a severance package after completing their termination paperwork. The package would be subject to the applicable terms and conditions of Oracle's severance plan.

The email also said that employees would receive a separate communication through DocuSign at their Oracle email address containing information about their severance and termination date, reported India Today.

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Oracle Asks Staff To Share Personal Email IDs

One of the immediate requirements outlined in the communication was for employees to provide a personal email address.

According to the reported email, Oracle would use that address to send further separation-related information, including frequently asked questions and documents connected with the transition and severance agreements.

Employees were instructed to submit the personal address immediately. The communication also said that if an employee entered the information incorrectly, they could submit the form again.

The company specified that the personal email address would be used for correspondence concerning the employee's separation and severance arrangements.

Access To Company Systems To End Soon

The termination communication also dealt with employees' access to Oracle's systems.

Staff were told that access to their computers, email, voicemail and files would be deactivated soon. Once that happened, they would no longer be able to log into their work computers.

The email separately reminded departing employees of Oracle's confidentiality requirements.

Employees were told not to download, copy or retain confidential Oracle information. This restriction also covered sending company information to personal email accounts.

HR Contact Provided For Further Questions

The reported communication directed employees with further questions to Oracle's HR team.

Staff were asked to use the company's Ask HR page or the contact number mentioned in the email for assistance with the separation process.

The message also included a note thanking employees for their contributions to the organisation.

The reported terminations come as Oracle undertakes broader organisational changes while significantly increasing its spending on artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

The company has not publicly disclosed how many employees were affected by the latest reported round of cuts.

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