Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK confirmed Dhoni as team mentor starting 2027.

This formalized his retirement as an IPL player.

Dhoni shared a reflective video of his playing journey.

MS Dhoni Retirement: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given fans an emotional glimpse into his remarkable cricketing journey following his decision to step away from IPL as a player. The former India captain shared a video on social media, bringing together various moments from his career as he prepares to begin a new chapter with Chennai Super Kings. The post arrived on a significant day for the CSK icon, whose association with the franchise will continue even though his playing days in the IPL have come to an end.

Dhoni Chooses Special Song For Farewell Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Dhoni's video featured the song 'Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon', adding a nostalgic touch to the collection of cricketing memories.

His caption, meanwhile, carried a playful reference to the reaction from fans and the way his retirement decision unfolded.

The video was captioned:

"Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,"

Read More: IPL 2027: Complete List Of Retained Players In All 10 Teams

The post came just hours after CSK confirmed that Dhoni would take up the role of team mentor from IPL 2027.

The announcement formally marks the end of his career as an IPL player, while keeping him connected to the franchise he has represented since the league's inaugural season in 2008.

Dhoni's Retirement Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions

For fans who have followed Dhoni throughout his IPL career, the manner of his departure has been difficult to accept.

Many had hoped to see the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman walk away after one final appearance on the field, rather than learn of his retirement through an announcement while he was away from competitive action.

His video has now offered fans an opportunity to look back at the moments that defined his journey in the tournament.

Although Dhoni will no longer be seen leading or playing for CSK, his move into a mentoring role means his association with the franchise is set to continue beyond the boundary.