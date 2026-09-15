Dalal Street Hopeful Amid Soaring Oil Prices, Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points, Nifty Above 23,500

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened higher Tuesday despite global caution.

Global markets fell on US Fed, rising crude oil.

Crude oil surged over $107; precious metals slipped.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday after a one-session holiday, with the Nifty50 gaining nearly half a per cent amid mixed global cues. Investors remained cautious as elevated crude oil prices added to inflation concerns ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 400 points and opened trading above 75,200, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped a little over 100 points and crossed 23,500, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Opening

The GIFT Nifty pointed towards a firm start for domestic equities on Tuesday. The futures contract was quoted at 23,525, up 39 points, indicating a positive opening for the benchmark Nifty50.

At around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,801.11, up 19.35 points or 0.03 per cent. The Nifty stood at 23,510.55, higher by 112.45 points or 0.48 per cent.

Indian markets were shut on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, leaving investors to react to global developments after the trading break.

Market participants are likely to track movements in crude oil and precious metals, developments in global markets and expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision.

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Asian Markets Trade Lower Ahead Of Fed Decision

Asian markets opened lower on Tuesday as investors assessed the inflationary impact of higher oil prices and weighed the possibility of a US Federal Reserve rate hike at this week's policy meeting.

The Hang Seng declined 0.62 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.32 per cent.

The cautious mood across regional markets followed weakness on Wall Street overnight, with investors assessing the implications of persistent energy price pressures for monetary policy.

Wall Street Ends Lower

US equities ended Monday's session in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.29 per cent, while the S&P 500 settled 0.48 per cent lower. The Nasdaq Composite also ended the session down 0.56 per cent.

The losses came as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, with firm oil prices adding to concerns over the inflation outlook.

Crude Oil Rises Above $107 On Supply Concerns

Crude oil prices remained elevated amid concerns over global supplies following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

September crude futures on the Intercontinental Exchange were quoted at $107.06 per barrel, up 0.81 per cent.

The rise in oil prices remains a key concern for markets as sustained higher crude could add to inflationary pressures and affect India's import bill and broader macroeconomic outlook.

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Gold, Silver Prices Slip Ahead Of Fed Policy

Precious metals traded lower as expectations of a potential rate hike reduced their appeal.

Both gold and silver futures declined 0.21 per cent.

Investors are likely to remain attentive to the Federal Reserve's policy signals, particularly its assessment of inflation and interest rates, as these could influence the trajectory of precious metals and global financial markets.

The direction of oil prices will remain particularly important for Indian equities, while developments in global markets could influence trading sentiment through the session.