Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's 8th Pay Commission reviews central government pay, pensions.

Age-based pension hike proposed, increasing with pensioner's age.

Unions demand pension restructuring, parity, and minimum payments.

Every ten years, India resets the pay and pension scales for its central government workforce, and right now, that reset is in motion. The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is currently touring the country, sitting down with employee unions, pensioner associations and federations to hear what they want changed before it finalises its recommendations.

One idea, in particular, has stood out from the rest: what if pension payouts increased not just with years of service, but with a pensioner's actual age?

8th Pay Commission members

The commission isn't a small affair. It's led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former Supreme Court judge, alongside former IAS officer Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a finance academic who also sits on the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Together, they're expected to hand in their final recommendations by May 2027.

The stakes are hard to overstate. Roughly 1 crore people fall within the commission's remit, about 50 lakh serving employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, a group that includes defence personnel and railway retirees.

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8th CPC minimum pension demand

Ask around and a familiar set of demands keeps coming up. The National Council, Joint Consultative Machinery, the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation have each filed detailed submissions, all pushing in broadly the same direction: restructure pensions, close the gaps, and bring payments closer to parity.

Zoom in on the minimum pension question specifically, and two competing formulas emerge. One camp wants it fixed at no less than 67% of an employee's Last Pay Drawn. The other prefers a different yardstick entirely, the average of what someone actually earned across their final ten months in service.

Age-based pension hike proposal

Then there's the proposal that's generated the most conversation: a sliding scale where pension entitlements climb in step with age, capping out at 100% of Last Pay Drawn once a pensioner turns 90. The idea effectively treats advancing age as its own justification for a bigger payout.

To be clear, this hasn't been accepted anywhere yet, it's one proposal among many sitting before a commission that could easily land somewhere entirely different. But it's worth seeing how the maths might play out if adopted:

Age of pensioner Proposed pension level 65 years 70% of Last Pay Drawn 70 years 75% of Last Pay Drawn 75 years 80% of Last Pay Drawn 80 years 85% of Last Pay Drawn 85 years 90% of Last Pay Drawn 90 years and above 100% of Last Pay Drawn

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Pension revision cut-off date

Buried in the commission's Terms of Reference, published last year, is a specific detail that's now drawing scrutiny: pension revisions are earmarked for those who retired on or before December 31, 2025.

That single date has become a sticking point. Both the Department of Personnel and Training and the Retired Employees Welfare Association have written in urging that pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026 aren't left out, pointing out that the ToR, as worded, doesn't clearly guarantee their pensions will be revised too.

Nothing here is settled. The commission's internal deliberations are still ongoing, no formal decisions have been taken, and even once recommendations do land, the Centre will still need to sign off before anything changes.

8th Pay Commission recommendations date

Going by the rulebook, the commission has 18 months from its formation on November 3, 2025 to deliver its recommendations, which puts February or April 2027 as the earliest realistic window. Its hard deadline, though, is May 2027.