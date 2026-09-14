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English NewsBusiness8th CPC Pension Demand: Minimum Pension At 67% Of Last Pay Drawn, Here's Why

8th CPC Pension Demand: Minimum Pension At 67% Of Last Pay Drawn, Here's Why

Turning 90 could mean a full pension under one idea now before the pay panel. Here's how the age-based formula, and other key demands could reshape payouts.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's 8th Pay Commission reviews central government pay, pensions.
  • Age-based pension hike proposed, increasing with pensioner's age.
  • Unions demand pension restructuring, parity, and minimum payments.

Every ten years, India resets the pay and pension scales for its central government workforce, and right now, that reset is in motion. The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is currently touring the country, sitting down with employee unions, pensioner associations and federations to hear what they want changed before it finalises its recommendations.

One idea, in particular, has stood out from the rest: what if pension payouts increased not just with years of service, but with a pensioner's actual age?

8th Pay Commission members

The commission isn't a small affair. It's led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former Supreme Court judge, alongside former IAS officer Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a finance academic who also sits on the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Together, they're expected to hand in their final recommendations by May 2027.

The stakes are hard to overstate. Roughly 1 crore people fall within the commission's remit, about 50 lakh serving employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, a group that includes defence personnel and railway retirees.

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8th CPC minimum pension demand

Ask around and a familiar set of demands keeps coming up. The National Council, Joint Consultative Machinery, the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation have each filed detailed submissions, all pushing in broadly the same direction: restructure pensions, close the gaps, and bring payments closer to parity.

Zoom in on the minimum pension question specifically, and two competing formulas emerge. One camp wants it fixed at no less than 67% of an employee's Last Pay Drawn. The other prefers a different yardstick entirely, the average of what someone actually earned across their final ten months in service.

Age-based pension hike proposal

Then there's the proposal that's generated the most conversation: a sliding scale where pension entitlements climb in step with age, capping out at 100% of Last Pay Drawn once a pensioner turns 90. The idea effectively treats advancing age as its own justification for a bigger payout.

To be clear, this hasn't been accepted anywhere yet, it's one proposal among many sitting before a commission that could easily land somewhere entirely different. But it's worth seeing how the maths might play out if adopted:

Age of pensioner Proposed pension level
65 years 70% of Last Pay Drawn
70 years 75% of Last Pay Drawn
75 years 80% of Last Pay Drawn
80 years 85% of Last Pay Drawn
85 years 90% of Last Pay Drawn
90 years and above 100% of Last Pay Drawn

Also Read : WPI Inflation At 9.92% In August: Fuel, Food And Manufacturing Prices Show Mixed Trend

Pension revision cut-off date

Buried in the commission's Terms of Reference, published last year, is a specific detail that's now drawing scrutiny: pension revisions are earmarked for those who retired on or before December 31, 2025.

That single date has become a sticking point. Both the Department of Personnel and Training and the Retired Employees Welfare Association have written in urging that pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026 aren't left out, pointing out that the ToR, as worded, doesn't clearly guarantee their pensions will be revised too.

Nothing here is settled. The commission's internal deliberations are still ongoing, no formal decisions have been taken, and even once recommendations do land, the Centre will still need to sign off before anything changes.

8th Pay Commission recommendations date

Going by the rulebook, the commission has 18 months from its formation on November 3, 2025 to deliver its recommendations, which puts February or April 2027 as the earliest realistic window. Its hard deadline, though, is May 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC)?

The 8th Central Pay Commission resets pay and pension scales for India's central government workforce. It gathers input from employee unions and pensioner associations before finalizing its recommendations.

Who are the key members leading the 8th Pay Commission?

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former Supreme Court judge, leads the 8th Pay Commission. Former IAS officer Pankaj Jain serves as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh is a finance academic member.

What is the proposed age-based pension hike?

A key proposal suggests increasing pension payouts with a pensioner's age. This sliding scale would cap at 100% of Last Pay Drawn once a pensioner turns 90 years old.

How many individuals are affected by the 8th CPC's decisions?

The commission's decisions impact approximately 1 crore people. This includes about 50 lakh serving employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, such as defense personnel and railway retirees.

When is the 8th Pay Commission expected to submit its recommendations?

The 8th Pay Commission is required to submit its final recommendations by May 2027. The earliest realistic window for submission is between February and April 2027.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pension 8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News ABP Live Your Money Your Life 8th Pay Alert 8th Cpc
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