Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi picked up Indian flag marker at Quad summit.

Modi hailed Quad as trusted Indo-Pacific partnership in Manila.

Trump announced four key Quad outcomes, including new initiatives.

In a moment that drew attention ahead of the Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up a small Indian national flag being used as a marker for the group photograph on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump responded with the remark, “Save it”.

The moment unfolded as Modi, Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi assembled for a group photograph ahead of their Quad leaders-level meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

As Modi picked up the Indian flag marker, Trump was heard saying, “Save it”.

#WATCH | Manila, Philippines | PM Narendra Modi picks up the Indian flag used as the spot marker as QUAD leaders arrive for the meeting. US President Donald Trump says, "Save it (the flag) (Video Source: The White House) https://t.co/rBMUmghSIY — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

Modi's Gesture Recalls Similar Moment At 2023 BRICS Summit

The gesture brought back memories of a similar moment during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2023, when Modi picked up an Indian flag marker from the stage.

The Manila group photograph brought together the leaders of all four Quad countries during Trump's visit to the Philippines. It also marked the first in-person leaders-level meeting of the grouping during his current presidential term.

PM Modi Calls Quad A 'Constructive And Trusted Partnership'

Addressing the meeting, Modi described the Quad as a "constructive and trusted partnership" for India and highlighted its role in addressing key challenges across the Indo-Pacific.

Recalling Manila's historical association with the grouping, the Prime Minister noted that officials from the four countries had first met in the city in 2007 and resumed their dialogue there in 2017.

"Today, once again having a Quad meeting in this city marks another milestone," he said.

Highlighting the areas of cooperation, Modi said the grouping was working towards providing trusted solutions in maritime security, supply chains, new technologies and disaster response.

"For India, Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, the Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific," he said.

He also noted that the Foreign Ministers of the four countries had met five times since January last year, describing it as a testament to their political will and shared commitment to the partnership.

Trump Announces Four Key Outcomes Of Quad Meeting

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed four key outcomes of the meeting: the Quad Business Leaders' Forum, Super Intelligence Accelerator, Maritime Intelligence Sharing Corporation and Quad cybersecurity intelligence-sharing cooperation.

The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia. Originally formed in 2007 and revived in 2017, the grouping has expanded its areas of engagement from regional security dialogues to cooperation on health, infrastructure, economics and emerging technologies.

The latest meeting in Manila saw the leaders outline new mechanisms to strengthen cooperation, including private-sector engagement and intelligence-sharing, with a focus on peace, open commerce and sustainable development across the Indo-Pacific.

Following the conclusion of the Manila meetings, Modi emplaned the plane to fly back to New Delhi. He is expected to arrive at Air Force Station Palam around midnight.