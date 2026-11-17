Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India condemns tanker attack; 21 crew safely evacuated.

Two injured hospitalised, search continues for one missing.

India urges end to shipping attacks in region.

India on Tuesday condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, saying 21 of the 24 Indian nationals on board had been safely evacuated, while two injured crew members were hospitalised and one remained missing.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with Omani authorities.

“We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026,” the MEA said.

21 Indian Crew Members Evacuated, 1 Still Missing

According to the MEA, 21 Indian nationals on board the vessel were safely evacuated ashore at Khasab. Two injured Indian crew members were admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remained missing.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said the tanker was carrying 25 crew members, including 24 Indians, when the incident occurred while it was transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz.

The embassy said search and rescue operations were continuing for the missing Indian crew member and thanked the Omani authorities for their assistance and support.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel, off the coast of Oman 🔗 https://t.co/LyT2con0ML https://t.co/eJMzKejl9n — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 17, 2026

India Calls For End To Attacks On Commercial Shipping

The MEA said the continuing attacks on shipping in the region were “deeply worrisome” and posed a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end,” the ministry said, calling for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law to be restored at the earliest.

Multiple Tanker Incidents Reported Around Strait Of Hormuz

The incident comes amid growing maritime security concerns in and around the Strait of Hormuz, with reports of multiple vessels being damaged in the region.

The Iranian Navy has said another tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. It alleged that the vessel was moving through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off, according to the Associated Press.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB quoted the Navy as warning shipping operators against entering restricted waters without coordinating with the country’s armed forces.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an attack on a tanker around seven nautical miles off Khasab, Oman. All crew members were accounted for, although the extent of damage to the vessel was not immediately known.